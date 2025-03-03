Brain Injury NZ Launches The Brain Injury Awareness Ribbon

March is Brain Injury Awareness month. Brain Injury New Zealand (BINZ) are proud to launch a new Brain Injury Awareness Ribbon. This vivid green ribbon signifies the green of new growth after winter. It is this - persistent and flourishing life - we are reflecting in our green ribbons.

‘Our ribbons are intentionally bright to counter the invisibility of brain injury. Despite it being a common injury – on average 99 people a day in New Zealand sustain one - stigma around brain injury remains. We hope Brain Injury Awareness Ribbons will spark conversations and build connections. Almost everyone knows someone with a brain injury, even if they don’t know it yet’ said Brain Injury New Zealand President Lync Aronson.

‘The green ribbon is not just for people who have been personally affected by brain injury, whether their own injury or that of a whānau member. The ribbon is for everyone who wants to support the crucial work of their local Brain Injury Association, who supports inclusive, equitable communities and access to services, and who want to encourage open conversations around brain injury’.

‘While it is widely known that brain injury can be caused by traumatic events such as accidents or assaults, few people know that concussion (a common form of brain injury) isn’t always obvious and that the effects can be long-lasting. There are also many other causes of brain injury, including (but not limited to) stroke, aneurysm, encephalitis, hypoxia, tumours, and meningitis. Brain injury can also affect people in different ways. Everybody’s story and journey is different’.

Brain Injury New Zealand want people to know that while brain injury can be life-altering, those affected are not alone in navigating recovery. There are Brain Injury Associations throughout the motu available to provide assistance.

Each region will be active in different community and fundraising events throughout March – we encourage everyone to keep an eye out for us, and to pick up a green ribbon in support of brain injury awareness. The green ribbons are also available from your local Brain Injury Association.

About Brain Injury NZ

Brain Injury New Zealand is the national body representing 14 regional organisations throughout the country. As the voice of those affected by brain injury, we provide advocacy and support to those in need.

