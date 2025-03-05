University Welcomes Primary Care Announcements

The government’s announcements this week of support for more locally trained doctors and nurses to work in primary care are welcomed by the University of Auckland’s Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences Dean, Professor Warwick Bagg and Head of Nursing Professor Julia Slark.

Head of Nursing Professor Julia Slark (Photo/Supplied) Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences Dean, Professor Warwick Bagg (Photo/Supplied)

Today, 5 March, Health Minister Hon Simeon Brown announced five-year funding for training of 120 nurse practitioners based in primary care, as well as $21.6 million over four years to accelerate advanced tertiary education for up to 120 primary care registered nurses a year.

Head of the School of Nursing Professor Julia Slark says it’s excellent news, especially to see the government’s sustained commitment over to funding for additional primary care nurse training.

“We really welcome the investment in nursing. It pleasing because nurses have a pivotal role in primary care,” Slark says.

Yesterday, Brown announced an increase of 25 training places for doctors in the two existing medical schools and training opportunities in primary care for up to 50 New Zealand-trained graduate doctors. Earlier in the week, the minister also announced 100 clinical places for overseas-trained doctors to work in primary care.

Professor Bagg says the announcements recognise the urgent workforce needs of the health system.

“Every New Zealander knows our health system is under strain, and we need a range of solutions to meet those needs. The announcements are excellent news. The University of Auckland looks forward to offering more places for students to study medicine.”

