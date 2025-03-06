Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Vape Companies Hunt Loopholes Ahead Of Law Change

Thursday, 6 March 2025, 10:23 am
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation

Heavy restrictions on the sale of vapes will soon be in place, but some vape companies are already searching for loopholes in the law.

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation is calling out vape retailers for their blatant attempts to bypass the new laws aimed at protecting our tamariki.

Between March and June, a flurry of new laws will take effect, including the ban of disposable vapes, a ban on displaying products (in store and online), and a ban on discounts and giveaways.

The Foundation, however, is aware of some vape retailers exploring website redesigns and new customer engagement strategies to continue marketing their products despite the law changes.

Foundation Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says any attempt to undermine the regulations will only reinforce the need for stronger enforcement.

"Vape companies have been given clear rules to follow, and yet some are already looking for loopholes."

While the Foundation supported the new laws, it urged the Government to invest in enforcement so they have the intended impact of reducing youth access, limiting exposure, and preventing nicotine addiction in a new generation, Ms Harding says.

"We have been calling for tighter restrictions since 2017, so it is good to finally see many of our recommendations come into law, including banning in-front-of-store window advertising and product display by retailers."

"However, the Government can’t drop the ball and let retailers dodge the new laws."

In addition to the new laws, the Foundation wants the Government to halt the establishment of further Specialist Vape Retailers (SVRs), limit the nicotine content of all vape products to 20 mg/mL and re-look at the prescription model.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Asthma and Respiratory Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 