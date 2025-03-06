Cyanobacteria Health Warning Placed On Lake Rotokaeo

A health warning has been issued today by National Public Health Service (NPHS), advising people to avoid recreational water activity at Lake Rotokaeo, due to a significant rise in the cyanobacteria (blue green algae) concentration.

Lakes Rotokauri, Waikare, Whangape and Hakanoa continue to have cyanobacterial health warnings in place, with an ‘extreme risk’ health warning at Lake Ngā Roto.

“People should avoid any activity in or near these lakes that could lead to skin contact with the affected water, or the water being swallowed,” says Medical Officer of Health Dr Richard Vipond.

“Toxins released by cyanobacteria can trigger asthma and hayfever symptoms, skin rashes, stomach upsets, and neurological effects such as tingling around the mouth, headaches, breathing difficulties and visual problems.”

The symptoms may not appear until sometime after contact with affected water.

“If you do come into contact with water at lakes with health warnings or where there were visible changes in water colour, shower and change your clothing as soon as possible afterwards, even if you do not have symptoms,” adds Dr Vipond.

“If you feel unwell after coming in contact with the lake you should seek health advice from your doctor or by calling Healthline on 0800 611 116. Please also report it to the NPHS Waikato office on (07) 838 2569.”

Scums formed by algal blooms are a particular risk because they contain a high level of toxins. If contact with scum does occur, skin should be rinsed clean and clothing changed as soon as possible.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“It’s particularly important for parents to keep an eye on children if you’re down at the water as these scums can form at the edge of the lake and children will sometimes play with them.”

Dog owners should prevent their dogs from drinking or swimming in the water, or eating algal bloom scum as dogs are particularly sensitive to cyanobacteria and could become seriously ill.

To check if recreational water spots near you are safe for swimming and playing in visit https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/waikato-region/. Information is also available from Waikato Regional Council at https://www.waikatoregion.govt.nz/environment/water/algal-blooms/

© Scoop Media

