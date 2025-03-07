Health Warning Lifted At Ōtaia River At Ōtaia Gorge & Waihao River At Bradshaws Bridge And Gum Tree Road

Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora has lifted its health warning at the Ōtaia River at Ōtaia Gorge, as well as Waihao River at Bradshaws Bridge and Gum Tree Road.

Latest water testing results show faecal bacteria levels in Ōtaia River at Ōtaia Gorge, and Waihao River at Bradshaws Bridge and Gum Tree Road are now below guideline values and the health warning issued on 21 February 2025 has been removed with the water at these locations suitable for recreational use.

“This is great news for swimmers and other recreational water users in Ōtaia River at Ōtaia Gorge as well as Waihao River at Bradshaws Bridge and Gum Tree Road who would have been avoiding the water following the high levels of contamination,” Dr Ramon Pink says.

When a health warning is in place, water quality at affected sites is not considered suitable for recreational use, including swimming, because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal matter may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

For further details visit: https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region/

Or contact Te Mana Ora | Community and Public Health on (03) 364 1777:

https://www.cph.co.nz/your-health/recreational-water/

For more information about Mahinga Kai:

https://www.cph.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/saf0112.pdf

