Yet More Government Health Plans And Priorities: NZNO

It’s no surprise there’s confusion in the health sector after the Government today released yet another plan to fix the dire state of Aotearoa New Zealand’s public health system, the New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) says.

Health Minister Simeon Brown today outlined his plan to "fix the system" and his five key priorities.

NZNO Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku says the Minister’s acknowledgement of the issues facing the health system is good for patients and health care workers.

"However, it isn’t clear how this latest plan fits with the plethora of other current health plans, strategies and legislative frameworks including the Government Policy Statement, the Pae Ora Act and the six accompanying Pae Ora Strategies, the health targets and the Health Workforce Plan.

"And this is not to mention Te Whatu Ora Commissioner Dr Lester Levy’s long awaited ‘reset’. It’s no wonder everyone in the health system is confused."

There was also no mention in the Minister’s plan or priorities of improving the health outcomes of Māori or that of our vulnerable communities, Kerri Nuku says.

"Lifting the health outcomes of Māori, Pacific people and disabled people ultimately benefits all of Aotearoa New Zealand by creating a more equitable health system and improving access to quality health care for all.

"The Minister was also strangely silent on the role of Iwi Māori Partnership Boards (IMPBs) despite his Government having committed to them previously and his rush to have a locally delivered health system by July. IMPBs are enshrined in the Pae Ora Act and Simeon Brown needs to explain the role he sees them playing in his plan," Kerri Nuku says.

