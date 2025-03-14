Health Warning Lifted For Cass Bay | Motu-kauati-rahi, Duvauchelle Bay | Kaitouna And Tikao Bay | Ōkoropeke

Latest water testing results show faecal bacteria levels in Cass Bay | Motu-kauati-rahi, Duvauchelle Bay | Kaitouna and Tikao Bay | Ōkoropeke are now below guideline values and the health warning issued 7 March 2025 has been removed with the water at Cass Bay | Motu-kauati-rahi, Duvauchelle Bay| Kaitouna and Tikao Bay | Ōkoropeke suitable for recreational use.

Dr Cheryl Brunton, Medical Officer of Health for the National Public Health Service, says – “rainfall in the area in the last week was the likely cause of the high levels of faecal bacteria”.

“This is great news for swimmers and other recreational water users in Cass Bay | Motu-kauati-rahi, Duvauchelle Bay | Kaitouna and Tikao Bay | Ōkoropeke who would have been avoiding the water following the high levels of contamination”, Dr Brunton says.

When a health warning is in place, water quality at affected sites is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal matter may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

For further details visit: https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region/

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

