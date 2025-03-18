Whakauae Research Marks 20 Years Of Advancing Hauora Māori

Whakauae Research Services has proudly celebrated its 20th anniversary, reflecting on two decades of groundbreaking kaupapa Māori health research. Held at Rātā War Memorial Community Hall, the event brought together whānau, hapū, iwi, and key partners to honour the organisation’s legacy and reaffirm its ongoing commitment to advancing hauora Māori.

“This milestone is a testament to the strength, resilience, and vision of our people,” said Dr Amohia Boulton, Director of Whakauae Research. “As we celebrate 20 years, we also reaffirm our commitment to a future where health equity and wellbeing for Māori remain at the heart of our work.”

The day began with a mihi whakatau and karakia led by haukāinga, Luke Tumihau Enoka, welcoming manuhiri from across Aotearoa. This set the tone for a celebration honouring the organisation’s rich history. Founding Director, Heather Gifford, shared insights on the vision that shaped Whakauae, including the ground-breaking work she has done in tobacco control and Māori wellbeing.

A particularly heartfelt moment came during the open floor session, where manuhiri shared personal experiences and messages of support, reinforcing the deep connections Whakauae has nurtured. These kōrero highlighted the impact of the organisation’s collaborative approach, working alongside colleagues across the sector and within research communities, both nationally and internationally. Among those who acknowledged Whakauae’s legacy was Professor Graham Le Gros of Malaghan Institute, who commended the organisation’s resilience and impact:

"Yours is a significant achievement that not many independent research organisations ever get to, anywhere in the world. Despite the challenges of an often brutal and difficult funding environment, you have stayed true to your core purpose and produced an outstanding legacy of health impacts—one that holds major relevance not only for your own community but also for Aotearoa New Zealand and the global stage.”

We also wish to acknowledge the organisations that took the time to share their messages of support and recognition, both during and leading up to the event.

A Lasting Legacy

A key highlight of the celebration was the launch of a commemorative book, He Tukutuku Whakatupu: Celebrating 20 Years of Tauira from Whakauae, Driving Change Across Aotearoa and Beyond. This resource features 18 interviews with students who have been supported by Whakauae Research Services, with the backing of the Health Research Council of New Zealand. It showcases their journeys in kaupapa Māori health research and their efforts to apply this knowledge in community settings.

Looking Ahead

Whakauae Research remains dedicated to:

• Strengthening relationships with iwi, hapū, and whānau to advance community led research.

• Driving innovation in health research methodologies and knowledge-sharing.

• Empowering future generations of Māori researchers and leaders through education and mentorship.

“The journey doesn’t end here,” said Dr Boulton. “We remain steadfast in our mission to uplift hauora Māori and create meaningful, lasting impacts for our communities.”

