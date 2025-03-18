New National Strategy Launched To Combat World's Highest Skin Cancer Rates

MelNet, a network of professionals committed to reducing the incidence and impact of melanoma in Aotearoa New Zealand has launched the Skin Cancer Prevention and Early Detection Strategy 2024-2028 - a new nationwide plan to tackle New Zealand’s alarming skin cancer rates through improved prevention and early detection.

With the highest melanoma death rate in the world and 8 out of 10 cancers diagnosed being skin cancer, urgent action is needed to protect New Zealanders. Without intervention, the projected cost to New Zealand is set to reach nearly $500 million by 2025.

“Skin cancer is one of the most preventable cancers, yet it continues to take a devastating toll on New Zealanders,” said Katrina Patterson, CEO of MelNet. “With up to 90% of cases preventable through appropriate sun protection, it is critical that we act now to implement a more coordinated and proactive approach.”

The strategy outlines three key focus areas:

Reducing exposure to harmful UV radiation by enhancing sun protection measures.

Detecting skin cancers earlier to ensure more effective treatment and improved outcomes.

Creating a unified national approach to skin cancer prevention and detection, bringing together stakeholders across various sectors.

Investment in prevention and early detection is expected to deliver significant long-term benefits, including:

Preventing 22,122 melanomas and 395,613 non-melanoma skin cancers by 2050.

Saving 1,940 lives.

Reducing treatment costs by $699.6 million.

Cutting workforce productivity losses by $97.52 million.

Achieving a return of up to $11.90 for every $1 invested.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Success will require collaboration across the healthcare sector, educational institutions, workplaces, sporting organisations, community groups, and all levels of government,” said Ms Patterson. “By working together, we can reduce the burden of skin cancer and save lives.”

The Skin Cancer Prevention and Early Detection Strategy 2024-2028 represents a critical step toward addressing New Zealand’s skin cancer crisis. MelNet urges all stakeholders to support its implementation and help build a future where fewer lives are lost to preventable skin cancers.

The report can be accessed via this link: Skin Cancer Prevention and Early Detection Strategy 2024 - 2028: https://strategy.melnet.org.nz/

© Scoop Media

