NZVA Supports Work To Speed Up Availability Of New Veterinary Medicines

The New Zealand Veterinary Association Te Pae Kīrehe will be working alongside The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and Animal and Plant Health NZ (APHANZ) as they try to improve access to veterinary medicines, according to the Association’s Chief Executive Kevin Bryant.

"The Government’s push to improve access to these medicines is important and we’ll be doing everything we can to support it," he says.

The comments have come following the recent release of the Agricultural and Horticultural Products Regulatory Review by the Ministry for Regulation Te Manatū Waeture. The review included 16 recommendations to improve efficiency and transparency, reduce application queues, and accelerate assessments. Cabinet has accepted the recommendations.

The NZVA made a submission as part of the review process, which ran from August to December 2024.

"Increasing access to a wider range of veterinary products is essential for improved patient outcomes and animal welfare, and we look forward to seeing the results," Bryant says.

"While doing this work, it will be critical that any improvements maintain the balance between timely access to medicines and the evaluation required to protect animal health, public health, and the environment."

The NZVA supports a regulatory framework that ensures New Zealand continues to meet international best practice standards.

