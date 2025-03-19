Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

NZVA Supports Work To Speed Up Availability Of New Veterinary Medicines

Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 2:15 pm
Press Release: NZ Veterinary Association

The New Zealand Veterinary Association Te Pae Kīrehe will be working alongside The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and Animal and Plant Health NZ (APHANZ) as they try to improve access to veterinary medicines, according to the Association’s Chief Executive Kevin Bryant.

"The Government’s push to improve access to these medicines is important and we’ll be doing everything we can to support it," he says.

The comments have come following the recent release of the Agricultural and Horticultural Products Regulatory Review by the Ministry for Regulation Te Manatū Waeture. The review included 16 recommendations to improve efficiency and transparency, reduce application queues, and accelerate assessments. Cabinet has accepted the recommendations.

The NZVA made a submission as part of the review process, which ran from August to December 2024.

"Increasing access to a wider range of veterinary products is essential for improved patient outcomes and animal welfare, and we look forward to seeing the results," Bryant says.

"While doing this work, it will be critical that any improvements maintain the balance between timely access to medicines and the evaluation required to protect animal health, public health, and the environment."

The NZVA supports a regulatory framework that ensures New Zealand continues to meet international best practice standards.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Veterinary Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 