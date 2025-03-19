Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day With The Big Connect – A Global Call To “Improve Our Support Systems”

No Decision Without Us (Photo/Supplied)

World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) 2025 is nearly here! On 21 March, people across the world will unite to celebrate and advocate for the rights of those with an extra 21st chromosome. This year’s global theme, 'Improve Our Support Systems,' set by Down Syndrome International (DSi), urges all governments to take immediate action to improve support systems by creating better, more effective services for people with Down syndrome and their families.

The New Zealand Down Syndrome Association (NZDSA) invites everyone to join The Big Connect – the largest online event for the Kiwi Down syndrome community. This community event is an opportunity to come together and call for improved support services for people with Down syndrome and their families.

Support is a fundamental human right, yet too many people with Down syndrome do not receive the assistance they need to live ordinary, fulfilling lives. Families, whānau, and carers also need the right resources to support and empower their loved ones.

“Currently, support systems do not meet the needs of disabled people and their families and whānau,” says Zandra Vaccarino, National Executive Officer of the NZDSA. “New Zealand has signed the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), but these commitments have not translated into real, effective support services. Governments must listen and act. People with Down syndrome and their families deserve the right support at the right time and in the right way, ensuring dignity, autonomy, the freedom to make their own choices, and the ability to maintain independence. Meaningful change can only happen when the voices and lived experiences of people with Down syndrome, their families, and whānau shape the solutions, policies, and services that impact their lives.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

This WDSD 2025, the Down syndrome community is calling on all governments to ensure that support systems:

• Respect the human rights of disabled people

• Uphold the principles of Disability rights and Enabling Good Lives

• Meet the diverse needs of individuals, families, and whānau

• Are flexible and person-centred

• Enable full inclusion in the community

• Ensure people with Down syndrome are at the decision-making table when shaping the policies and services that impact their lives.

The Big Connect – A Major Event for WDSD in Aotearoa

As part of the global movement, NZDSA is hosting The Big Connect, a national online event bringing together self-advocates, policymakers, and disability leaders to discuss how we can improve support systems.

Since its launch during COVID-19, The Big Connect has become a key event for the Kiwi Down syndrome community. This year’s event will feature an incredible line-up of speakers, including leading advocates, and self advocates and government advisors pushing for real change.

Date: 21 March 2025

Time: 7:00 – 8:30 PM NZT

Join via Zoom: [Click here]

Meeting ID: 815 5371 0693 | Passcode: 269433

The Big Connect isn’t just a conversation - it’s a movement to demand real change in how support services are designed and delivered.

© Scoop Media

