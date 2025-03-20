RNZAF Flight Delivers Much-Needed Medical Chairs To Samoa

Donated specialised medical chairs have been flown to Samoa aboard an RNZAF C-130J Hercules this week after it was decided against using shipping containers. Photo/Supplied.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) C-130J Hercules has delivered specialised medical chairs to Samoa.

The five bulky chairs are designed for patients receiving chemotherapy or dialysis treatment and were donated by Christchurch’s Forté Health Hospital. The delivery was facilitated by Rotary New Zealand.

The Hercules left RNZAF Base Auckland on Wednesday on its way to the United States, with a scheduled stop in Apia.

Forté has been donating medical equipment to the Pacific Islands since 2020, as part of a project organised by Rotary New Zealand World Community Service.

Forté Hospital Manager Angela Ross says the chairs are high-quality equipment and they were grateful they could be given a second life.

“We know the donation of these day-stay chairs, along with our many other donations over the years, make an enormous difference to healthcare staff, patients and communities across the Pacific. It’s pretty special,” Ms Ross said.

Rotary New Zealand’s executive director Stuart Batty says he is delighted the RNZAF can fly the chairs to Samoa.

“For the past 25 years Rotary has been sending shipping container-loads of mostly medical and educational equipment to the Pacific countries,” he said.

“We got them in the container but we thought we might need to stack things on them and it could be a problem. So I thought I would see if the RNZAF could take them and lo and behold they were able to. It’s fantastic.”

The chairs would likely be used at Apia’s main hospital, which had dialysis and cancer wards, Mr Batty said.

“It’s so great the chairs were able to be flown over so quickly after my request. There aren’t too many aircraft which can move bulky equipment like the chairs. The Hercules is perfect for the job.”

No. 40 Squadron Commanding Officer, Wing Commander Brad Scott, says he is pleased the squadron can lend a hand.

“In situations where we have spare capacity it is a great way of helping our Pacific neighbours.

“To be able to offer to move the chairs that will benefit people in need is a fantastic opportunity and we are happy to be able to support charities such as Rotary New Zealand and Forté Health Hospital with the flight.”

