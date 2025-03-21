The Inspirational Taranaki Community That’s Just Hit 100% Childhood Immunisations

Hawera in Taranaki has managed to achieve a milestone many communities across the country are striving to reach.

The team at South Taranaki Rural Health Group recently struck 100 per cent fully immunised for all enrolled children under 8 months old.

“Doctors, nurse practitioners, administrators and nurses, Honey, Prisca and myself are behind the significant achievement,” says rural health nurse Trish Wheeler. Wheeler has been vaccinating children in Hawera for the past 24 years.

“When we are able to get the whanau in for the first six-week appointment check with both the GP, nurse practitioner, and nurse for their vaccinations, it’s an opportunity to have a discussion and ask questions so they are reassured about the process,” Wheeler says.

“It sets them up for the next vaccination visits for their baby at three months and then at five months old.”

“We actively encourage all patients to pre book their next appointments to make sure they’re on time and at the patients’ convenience. Another key to success is our accessibility; patients can also message us easily via My Indici, email, text or freephone.

“It’s most important to ensure vaccinations are given on time to continue the coverage, especially with whooping cough. Calling patients and booking in advance is the key to reaching these targets. It’s a whole team effort.

“We now know the families well, and I’m vaccinating the children of the children!” Wheeler says.

Whooping cough vaccines are free for pregnant people, all children under 18 years old and adults from 45 and 65 years old. Aotearoa New Zealand is in a whooping cough epidemic, it’s so important that those in pregnancy are vaccinated against it as well as pēpi (babies) receiving their first full vaccination at six weeks.

With influenza just around the corner we strongly encourage everyone to consider having a flu shot, please contact us for more details. We offer both booked and opportunistic vaccinations.

The Health New Zealand target is 95 per cent of children will be fully immunised at 24 months of age by 2030.

Overall, in the first quarter of the 2024/25 year, Taranaki has achieved 72.5 per cent of the immunisation target*.

*Health targets performance – Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora

