New Zealand’s First Cross-Party Parliamentary Group On Rare And Undiagnosed Disorders Established

Monday, 24 March 2025, 1:19 pm
Press Release: Rare Disorders NZ

Members of Parliament from across the political spectrum have come together in unity to establish the first Cross-Party Parliamentary Group on Rare and Undiagnosed Disorders in New Zealand.

The purpose of the group is to increase awareness of rare and undiagnosed disorders within the New Zealand Parliament and support policies and initiatives that enhance equity, wellbeing, and social inclusion for people living with rare or undiagnosed disorders, and their families.

Rare Disorders New Zealand initiated the establishment of the group, which was supported by Hon. David Seymour, Associate Minister of Health, with the inaugural meeting being hosted in the Minister’s office.

National MP Dr. Hamish Campbell MP was elected Chair of the group, and Labour health spokesperson Hon. Dr. Ayesha Verrall MP was elected Deputy Chair.

“Rare and undiagnosed disorders have for a long time been overlooked in our health and other systems, despite 6% of the population being affected. I am delighted to hold the position of Chair for this group so that we can – across parties – get some real traction on these issues,” said Dr. Hamish Campbell MP.

The cross-party group will meet quarterly, with meetings and briefings organised by Rare Disorders NZ.

To learn more about the group, visit raredisorders.org.nz/about-rdnz/cpgrd/

