Game-Changer In Cancer Care: Mobile Imaging Brings Gallium-68 Dotatate PET-CT Scans To Patients

Access to advanced diagnostic imaging has taken a significant leap forward with the introduction of Gallium-68 Dotatate PET-CT scans now available through Mobile Imaging's mobile service. Starting April 7th this service will make a profound difference for individuals in rural and remote areas, providing diagnostic services closer to home. Gallium-68 Dotatate PET-CT scans are a highly effective tool for diagnosing and assessing Neuroendocrine tumours, providing precise imaging that supports accurate treatment planning.

Mobile Health Group and Mercy Radiology partnered together in 2024 to roll out Mobile Imaging – New Zealand’s first state-of-the-art mobile PET-CT unit, designed to travel across regions, ensuring that PET-CT scans are no longer confined to urban centres. Since then, it has travelled to Rotorua, Palmerston North, Lower Hutt, and Dunedin.

Dr Remy Lim, Medical Director of Mercy Radiology says, “The introduction of Gallium-68 Dotatate scans onboard Mobile Imaging is making this cutting-edge technology even more accessible, particularly in rural and remote areas. Gallium-68 Dotatate PET-CT imaging represents a significant step forward in diagnosing Neuroendocrine tumours, a group of rare cancers that can be challenging to detect. This advanced radiotracer is helping doctors pinpoint these tumours with greater accuracy than ever before.”

Neuroendocrine tumours (NETs) is the umbrella term for a group of unusual, often slow-growing cancers. These tumours arise from Neuroendocrine cells and although commonly found in the digestive or respiratory systems, they can develop anywhere in the body. The term Neuroendocrine implies that these cells have received some nervous connections, (neuro-) and the cells can secrete hormones (endocrine).

Dr Jane Reeve, a Radiologist and Board Member for Neuroendocrine NZ, emphasises the critical role of Gallium Dotatate PET-CT scans in diagnosing and managing Neuroendocrine tumours. “Patients with Neuroendocrine tumours represent a unique group. Neuroendocrine tumours can arise in any part of the body and often can be relatively subtle on conventional imaging, despite significant symptoms.”

Dr Reeve adds, “These advanced imaging techniques are essential for accurately determining the extent and nature of the disease and directing patients to the best therapy. Many patients with Neuroendocrine tumours lead relatively long, active lives despite their diagnosis, and having access to imaging closer to home will greatly benefit them and their families.”

By bringing advanced diagnostic services directly to local communities, Mobile Imaging is breaking down barriers and ensuring that all New Zealanders have access to cutting-edge healthcare, regardless of where they live.

Mark Eager, Mobile Health Group CE says, “Until now, accessing this level of imaging often required long journeys as Gallium-68 Dotatate is only available in Auckland and Christchurch, posing logistical and financial challenges for many Kiwis.”

Mark adds, “This service not only saves patients from long and costly journeys but also reduces waiting times for scans and diagnosis. By making this advanced imaging more accessible, Mobile Imaging is enhancing equitable healthcare and ensuring timely intervention for those in need.”

