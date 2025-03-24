Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Primary Health Care Wage Agreement Reached But Pay Parity Still Needed To Retain Nurses

Monday, 24 March 2025, 2:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) primary health care members have agreed to an 8% wage increase over 12 months but pay parity with their hospital counterparts is still needed to retain nurses in the sector.

NZNO’s College of Primary Health Care Nurses chair Tracey Morgan says there was overwhelming support for the Multi Employment Collective Agreement offer for an immediate increase of 5% followed by a further 3% in July.

"This is good news for primary and community care nurses. However, their base hourly rate remains on average about 10% below Te Whatu Ora nurses despite having the same skills and qualifications.

"Until primary and community care nurses are paid the same, they will continue to leave GPs and iwi and community clinics for better paid hospital jobs here and overseas."

A recent Victoria University of Wellington study found 36% of New Zealand’s general practices didn’t take new enrolments last year, with workforce shortages cited as the major reason people were being turned away.

"If people can’t get the health care they need in their communities, they end up at hospital even sicker. This puts more pressure on our already stretched hospitals," Tracey Morgan says.

"NZNO urges the Government to fulfil its pre-election commitment to pay primary care nurses the same as their hospital counterparts and introduce a sustainable funding model for the primary care sector."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Nurses Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 