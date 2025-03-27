Chronic Pain From Endometriosis Demands Action

As the end of Endometriosis Awareness Month nears we must continue to empower the change those living with the pain of the condition need from our healthcare system, says Endometriosis New Zealand Chief Executive Tanya Cooke.

"For the estimated 120,000 New Zealanders with endometriosis, the impact of living with the condition can be extremely difficult."

"Globally, seven in ten endometriosis patients live with unresolved pain, including pain with periods, pain with sex and non-menstrual persistent pelvic pain."

"As well as the devastating impact this kind of pain can have on a person's quality of life, endometriosis can also significantly affect their ability to participate in education and the workforce," Cooke says.

In a recent study of New Zealand endometriosis patients, two out of three said that chronic pelvic pain from endometriosis had caused them to lose time in their education. One in five gave up on their studies completely because of it.

In Australia lost workforce productivity and increased healthcare expenses due to the condition is estimated to cost that country around $10.7 billion annually.

Living, studying or working with chronic pain can be debilitating, which is why New Zealand must continue to advance the quality of care and treatment we provide to those with endometriosis," Cooke says.

"The recent decision by Pharmac to publicly fund desogestrel (Cerazette) is a good boost but much more needs to be done. Fundamentally we need a National Action Plan for Endometriosis that tackles key issues such as the average 10-year delay for diagnosis, the education and awareness of our primary healthcare workforce and the reduction of treatment wait times through the training of more gynaecologists."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"A National Action Plan would also help ensure non-invasive diagnostic tools and a greater range of treatments are prioritised, and access is equitable."

"Endometriosis remains a commonly misunderstood condition. However, with it affecting 1 in 10 girls, women and those assigned female at birth, it has a major impact on our communities, and we must do more to tackle it."

March is Endometriosis Awareness Month. This year's theme is Let's Talk Endo: Opening Conversations, Inspiring Understanding, Empowering Change and is about breaking the silence on this commonly misunderstood condition. Endometriosis Awareness Month includes events around the country and the 120 Challenge where individuals and teams can raise funds to support New Zealanders with endometriosis.

About Endometriosis New Zealand

Endometriosis New Zealand is the national organisation for endometriosis - dedicated to providing support, advocacy, research, information, education, and awareness on endometriosis. We are committed to improving the lives of individuals impacted by this condition and helping them find a way forward with hope and strength.

© Scoop Media

