Health Warning Lifted For The Waihi River Upstream Of The Wilson Street Footbridge

Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora has lifted its health warning for the Waihi River upstream of the Wilson Street Footbridge.

Latest water testing results show faecal bacteria levels in Waihi River are now below guideline values and the health warning issued on 6th March 2025 has been removed with the water Waihi River upstream of the Wilson Street Footbridge now suitable for recreational use.

Dr Claire Salter, Public Health Medicine Specialist for the National Public Health Service, says “This is great news for swimmers and other recreational water users who would have been avoiding the water following the high levels of contamination”.

When a health warning is in place, water quality at affected sites is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal matter may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

For further details visit: https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region/

Or contact Te Mana Ora | Community and Public Health on (03) 364 1777:

https://www.cph.co.nz/your-health/recreational-water/

For more information about Mahinga Kai:

https://www.cph.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/saf0112.pdf

