Health Warning – Unsafe Recreational Water Quality At Waiau Uwha River At SH70

Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora has issued a health warning after high levels of faecal bacteria were found in consecutive samples taken from Waiau Uwha River at SH70.

Dr Claire Salter, Public Health Medicine Specialist for the National Public Health Service, says “Water quality at affected site is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens”.

Eating fish from these sites should be avoided. If fish are eaten, remove the gut and liver and wash in clean water before cooking. For further information on gathering Mahinga Kai refer to information below.

There is currently also a health warning in place for toxic algae (benthic cyanobacteria) at the Southbank tributary of the Waiau Uwha River above Waiau Bridge.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal matter may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

The sites where water quality is affected are listed on Environment Canterbury’s website, she says.

For further details visit: https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region/

Or contact Te Mana Ora | Community and Public Health on (03) 364 1777:

https://www.cph.co.nz/your-health/recreational-water/

For more information about Mahinga Kai:

https://www.cph.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/saf0112.pdf

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

