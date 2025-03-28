Psychologists Warn Of Patient Risk From Undertrained Workforce

27 March

The New Zealand government has announced plans to introduce a new mental health role called “associate psychologist.” This would allow individuals with only a one-year training course after an undergraduate degree to provide psychological care within the public health system.

A group of registered psychologists is raising serious concerns about this proposal, warning that it risks public safety and could lead to long-term harm to New Zealand’s mental health system.

This evening, a formal letter opposing the proposal - signed by 763 registered psychologists - was submitted to Minister Matt Doocey, the New Zealand Psychologists Board, and various MPs. The letter highlights the significant risks posed by allowing individuals with limited training to provide psychological services. A public petition has also been launched, enabling concerned health professionals and members of the public to express their opposition.

Public at Risk from Inexperienced Practitioners

Psychologists fear that without the proper training, associate psychologists may fail to identify serious mental health issues such as suicide risk, psychosis, and personality disorders. Without a strong foundation in psychological theory and clinical skills, there is a high chance of misdiagnosis, ineffective treatment, or even harm.

“We fully support improving access to mental health services, but this is a dangerous shortcut,” says Dr. Kumari Valentine a registered senior clinical psychologist. “Psychology is a complex and highly skilled profession. It takes years of postgraduate study and supervised clinical work to ensure psychologists are well-equipped to assess, diagnose, and treat mental health conditions safely.”

“Good intentions don’t replace good training,” explains Dr Eve Hermansson-Webb, a senior clinical psychologist from Auckland. “Mental health conditions are complex. It’s not just about talking to people - it’s about understanding trauma, neuroscience, human development, relationship dynamics, risk factors, and evidence-based interventions. Without proper training, mistakes could have life-threatening consequences.”

Lack of Supervision and Accountability

One of the most troubling aspects of this proposal is the lack of clarity around supervision. Associate psychologists may not be required to work under the direct oversight of registered psychologists, meaning their work could be unsupervised or supervised by other health professionals who lack psychological training. This is a stark

contrast to registered psychologists, who must complete years of supervised training before practicing independently.

Even if assistant psychologists were supervised by registered psychologists, the level of oversight required would be enormous and unsustainable. Proper supervision is not just about occasional check-ins - it requires significant time, case review, and direct observation to ensure safe and effective practice. This would place additional strain on an already overstretched workforce and could compromise the quality of care provided to the public.

A Cost-Cutting Exercise, Not a Solution

Psychologists argue that instead of introducing a new, undertrained workforce, the government should be investing in existing postgraduate training programs and increasing the number of qualified psychologists available to the public.

“There are already skilled mental health professionals in New Zealand, including psychologists, counsellors, social workers, occupational therapists, and nurses, who have specific training in delivering therapy,” says Dr Brigette Gorman, senior clinical psychologist from Christchurch. “If the government truly wants to improve mental health services, they should fund more training placements for psychologists, not introduce a risky shortcut.”

“It seems this role has been tailor-made to fit Health NZ’s inadequate working conditions, rather than with the needs of the public in mind,” says Dr Arna Witkowski, a senior clinical psychologist.

Long-Term Consequences for the Profession

Beyond the immediate risks to public safety, psychologists warn that this proposal could harm the profession in the long run. Allowing undertrained individuals to practice as “associate psychologists” could damage public trust in psychology and weaken the standard of mental health care in New Zealand.

“The title ‘psychologist’ is protected for a reason,” says Dr Valentine. “It should represent years of rigorous training and high ethical standards. If people start receiving inadequate care from undertrained associate psychologists, it could undermine confidence in the entire profession.”

Call for Action

New Zealand psychologists are calling on the government to reconsider this proposal and engage with experts in the field to develop real, evidence-based solutions to the mental health crisis.

“We understand the urgent need for mental health support, but cutting corners is not the answer,” says Dr. Karen Faisandier, a senior clinical psychologist from Wellington. “We need sustainable, well-funded solutions that ensure safe, high-quality care for all New Zealanders.”

Psychologists urge members of the public to voice their concerns by signing the petition: https://tinyurl.com/ProtectPublic and contacting the Minister of Health and the New Zealand Psychologists Board.

