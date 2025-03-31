Exhausted Bupa Aged Care Workers Take A Stand Against Proposed Cuts

On Tuesday, New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) BUPA members will be making a stand on behalf of their communities over fears planned restructuring will harm the safety of residents.

The rally is part of a response to proposed nationwide changes by BUPA and other major aged care providers which will cut nurses’ and caregivers’ hours and increase workloads - putting the health and safety of elderly and frail residents at risk.

NZNO delegate and aged care worker Epenesa Mutimuti says staff at aged residential care facilities across the country are in shock that at a time when New Zealand is in dire need of health care workers, and they’re under tremendous pressure, aged care providers are proposing cuts to care time.

"The Government’s failure to adequately fund aged residential care is leading to providers to make impossible decisions that hurt both residents and workers, including Bupa.

"Cutting back nursing and caregiver hours at aged care facilities puts the health and safety of vulnerable residents at risk.

Epenesa Mutimuti says many workers are being forced to reduce their hours, which will leave them unable to afford essential living costs. Others are being made redundant after many years of loyal service.

"In the 20-plus years I’ve been working in aged care, these are the worst conditions I’ve come across. We have no time to see to residents anymore."

Residents, their families and staff were not consulted when proposed changes to staffing were made by the employer, she says.

"Staff feel their feedback, and that of residents and their families on the impact of quality care and health and safety has not been fairly considered."

The main rally takes place from 3.30pm at the corner of Park Road and Carlton Gore Road in Newmarket, Auckland.

