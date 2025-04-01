Rising Power Costs Puts Health At Risk

With a hike in power prices and cooler nights on the way, energy poverty is about to become more widespread in New Zealand.

Energy poverty - where a household is not able to afford power to provide a healthy home - it can pose serious health risks, especially for those living with respiratory conditions such as asthma and COPD.

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation Chief Executive Letitia Harding says she is deeply saddened that so many New Zealanders are in this position.

"Cold, damp homes significantly worsen respiratory conditions such as asthma and COPD, leading to more hospital visits and poorer health outcomes overall.

"It’s heartbreaking that people have to choose between heating their home and protecting their health."

From today, April 1, the average household power bill will increase by about $10 per month.

Many families are already facing desperate choices, with Consumer NZ estimating that last year, 140,000 households had to take out a loan to pay their electricity bills, and 38,000 households were disconnected because they couldn’t pay their electricity bill at least once.

Energy poverty is not just a financial issue but a public health crisis, Ms Harding says.

"The health system is spending over $38 million per year treating illnesses linked to cold, damp housing.

"Poor indoor air quality and inadequate heating contribute to respiratory flare-ups, infections, and hospital admissions," she says.

"Māori and Pacific communities, who are overrepresented in low-income households, are disproportionately affected."

Phil Squire, Fair Energy Manager at Toast Electric (New Zealand’s only not-for-profit electricity supplier), says that while insulation and heat pump products can make housing in Aotearoa warmer and healthier, people need to feel confident about using heating without feeling worried about unforeseen power costs.

"The reality is, without access to affordable power, Kiwis in low-income situations are reluctant to turn on any heating for fear of unexpectedly high energy bills."

The optimal healthy temperature for a home is 18-21 degrees, Mr Squire says.

"So at Toast we do everything we can to help whānau feel educated on how to use their heating efficiently, feel confident to turn it on, and ensure their home has adequate insulation and other items like lined curtains and draught stopping to keep that heat in."

