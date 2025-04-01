Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Hāpai Te Hauora Launches "That’s Us" Campaign For World Smokefree May

Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 11:35 am
Press Release: Hapai Te Hauora

Today, Hāpai Te Hauora launched the "That’s Us" campaign, calling on all New Zealanders who smoke to sign up and take the first step toward quitting this World Smokefree May.

The "That’s Us" campaign encourages whānau, hāpori, and individuals to unite and commit to a smokefree future. With a focus on persistence, the campaign invites those who smoke to seek support from their local Stop Smoking Service and sign up to quit, whether it’s for the first time or after previous attempts.

Key Messages of the Campaign:

  • It’s always the right time to Start Again: It’s never too late to try quitting again. Research shows that people typically need an average of seven attempts before successfully quitting for good, and "That’s Us" reinforces that every attempt counts.
  • Stronger Together: The power of community support is central to success. By signing up together, we can help each other stay motivated and reach our Smokefree goals.
  • Our Choice, Our Future - Smokefree Aotearoa: The choices we make today will create a healthier, Smokefree future for our whānau, our hāpori, and Aotearoa.

Jasmine Graham, National Tobacco Control Manager at Hāpai Te Hauora, says, "World Smokefree May is the perfect time to take action. If people stay smokefree for just four weeks, they are four times more likely to remain quit for good. Whānau making the decision to quit this May are best positioned for success when they connect with their local Stop Smoking Service (SSS). These services provide tailored support, resources, and guidance to help people stay on track with their quit journey."

Sign up now to quit this World Smokefree May and be part of something bigger. Together, we can achieve our Smokefree 2025 goal.

For more information and to sign up, visit worldsmokefreemay.nz

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Hapai Te Hauora on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 