Hāpai Te Hauora Launches "That’s Us" Campaign For World Smokefree May

Today, Hāpai Te Hauora launched the "That’s Us" campaign, calling on all New Zealanders who smoke to sign up and take the first step toward quitting this World Smokefree May.

The "That’s Us" campaign encourages whānau, hāpori, and individuals to unite and commit to a smokefree future. With a focus on persistence, the campaign invites those who smoke to seek support from their local Stop Smoking Service and sign up to quit, whether it’s for the first time or after previous attempts.

Key Messages of the Campaign:

It’s always the right time to Start Again: It’s never too late to try quitting again. Research shows that people typically need an average of seven attempts before successfully quitting for good, and "That’s Us" reinforces that every attempt counts.

Stronger Together: The power of community support is central to success. By signing up together, we can help each other stay motivated and reach our Smokefree goals.

Our Choice, Our Future - Smokefree Aotearoa: The choices we make today will create a healthier, Smokefree future for our whānau, our hāpori, and Aotearoa.

Jasmine Graham, National Tobacco Control Manager at Hāpai Te Hauora, says, "World Smokefree May is the perfect time to take action. If people stay smokefree for just four weeks, they are four times more likely to remain quit for good. Whānau making the decision to quit this May are best positioned for success when they connect with their local Stop Smoking Service (SSS). These services provide tailored support, resources, and guidance to help people stay on track with their quit journey."

Sign up now to quit this World Smokefree May and be part of something bigger. Together, we can achieve our Smokefree 2025 goal.

For more information and to sign up, visit worldsmokefreemay.nz

