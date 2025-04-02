Announcing Primary Progressive Aphasia Awareness Day 4th April

Friday, 4th of April, 2025 is the world’s first awareness day for Primary Progressive Aphasia.

Primary Progressive Aphasia (PPA) results from gradual damage / degeneration in the language area of brain.

People with PPA initially have difficulty finding words (most common), understanding conversations, reading and/or writing. In the early stages the person will have no cognitive, physical or behavioural changes.

One New Zealander with PPA explains: “my language disappears … I feel empty of language. … it has nothing to do with my intelligence.”

PPA differs from the more common Aphasia associated with stroke, where rehabilitation may result in improvements. With PPA communication difficulties worsen over time.

PPA usually impacts people in their 50’s and 60’s “wreaking havoc on social and occupational functioning” say researchers.

While rare, some researchers believe PPA is more common than we know, sometimes mistaken for memory loss.

Diagnosis and support is at times difficult as awareness is low even with referring clinicians note international researchers.

For PPA, Speech and Language Therapy focuses on retaining language for as long as possible, and helping the person and their whānau find positive means of communication.

If people have concerns about their ability to communicate seeing their GP is recommended.

Aphasia New Zealand is a charitable organisation that supports people with PPA and Aphasia with education and social groups, and that seeks to raise awareness of these conditions. To self-refer or obtain more information people can go to aphasia.org.nz.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

