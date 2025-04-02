Group Therapy Could Be NZ’s Mental Health Game-Changer

I Am Hope and MindMatters Clinic have joined forces to shed light on the underutilised potential of group therapy in New Zealand’s mental health system. The newly conducted national study reveals that group therapy is a cost-effective, scalable solution to addressing the country’s growing mental health needs—yet a lack of funding and support is preventing widespread adoption.

The study surveyed nearly 100 mental health professionals who have run or currently run group therapy sessions. Findings show that group therapy costs an average of just $41 per session per person, making it significantly more affordable than traditional one-on-one therapy. Despite its affordability and demonstrated effectiveness, the study found that hundreds of practitioners want to run group sessions but lack the necessary resources to do so.

Dr. Louise Cowpertwait, Clinical Neuropsychologist and Founder and CEO of MindMatters.clinic, says there is a clear opportunity to meet unmet need with a proven solution:

“Common mental health conditions, like major depression, generalised anxiety, and social anxiety, cause immense suffering in Aotearoa, yet we underutilise group treatment programmes. We know these programmes are effective and can reach more people than the traditional one-to-one approach. We also know we have therapists wanting to deliver them. This is an amazing opportunity! With the right investment and support, evidence-based group therapies could expand access to life-changing treatment and help create a mental health system that works better for everyone.”

Sebastian White, Research and Development Lead at I Am Hope, also sees an urgent need for innovative, scalable solutions:

“The current system isn’t meeting demand, and we need to start looking at evidence-based, scalable interventions like group therapy. Our goal is to identify and support best-practice mental health initiatives that have the greatest impact. This report highlights an opportunity to deliver more accessible and effective mental health support to those who need it most.”

With mental health concerns on the rise, the report calls for greater investment in group therapy programs, urging policymakers and funders to support initiatives that make professional mental health care more widely available.

The full report has been registered with the National Library and was released publicly on 1 April 2025. I Am Hope and MindMatters Clinic hope that these findings will inspire a sector-wide push toward funding and integrating group therapy into mainstream mental health services.

