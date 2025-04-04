PCHA Welcomes A Strong Endorsement From Health New Zealand Commissioner, Dr Lester Levy

Primary and Community Health Aotearoa (PCHA) are pleased to receive such a strong endorsement from Dr. Lester Levy, Health New Zealand Commissioner at a recent members meeting on 27 March 2025.

Facilitated by PCHA chair Steve Chadwick, Dr. Levy had the opportunity to speak to and respond to questions from the members. He began by outlining the commitment of the health system to improving primary and community health care.

At the same time, he acknowledged the value that the PCHA brings as a network of primary and community health care providers and specialists.

“It was great to hear that the health system is committed to improving primary and community health care access and we welcome this much needed focus,” PCHA Chair Steve Chadwick said.

“It was also highly positive for us to hear that Lester is committed to working with organisations like ours, to strengthen the important role that primary and community healthcare have to play in the system.

Steve says that over the last 18 months, the needs of primary and community healthcare has taken a back seat to resourcing hospitals and secondary care – but the reality is that if primary and community care is properly resourced, the number of people requiring hospital and secondary care services would decrease.

“Dr Levy explained the intentions of the system are to enable resources to be moved to where they are most needed and can meet the needs of all New Zealanders – including the devolution of decision making and resource allocation to communities” Steve said.

“He also recognised that the PCHA has both the depth and breadth of expertise, knowledge and experience to provide strong guidance on how to implement change and prevent unintended consequences, to improve health outcomes for people and communities across Aotearoa.”

“We are pleased with this outcome and the recognition of the strength of our network. We look forward to being a strong voice for our sector and communities.”

Note:

Established in 2018, Primary and Community Health Aotearoa is the go-to membership body representing primary, community and consumer health care interests, for the health, well-being, and benefit of all New Zealanders. It is the unified voice of Aotearoa’s leading primary and community health providers.

The PCHA’s overall aim is to influence the direction of the health system, so that the primary and community health sector becomes the central function and focus of New Zealand’s health system that is person focused and advances health and wellbeing equity.

Our member organisations encompass a wide range of health professionals including community pharmacy, midwifery, allied health, general practice, and NGO networks providing essential primary and community-based services across New Zealand”.

