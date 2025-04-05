At-Risk Students Re-Engage With School Helped By Former Strongman And NZ Idol Finalist

A former World Strongman and New Zealand Idol finalist is making a powerful impact on young lives by blending fitness, cultural identity, and community service in a mentorship program run by Te Kōhao Health in Hamilton.

The program addresses youth disengagement from education, focusing on 15-year-olds who are at risk of falling through the cracks before they "age out" of the system at age 16.

Known as ‘the Māori Warrior’ on social media, Rongo Hawkins has returned to Kirikiriroa and is using his global influence to mentor local rangatahi, to reconnect them with the education system and their indigenous identity.

“It’s about leading by example. We’re showing the boys a different path, one where mahi comes first, but also rewarding them for their effort and letting them feel safe in this space,” he says.

The initiative focuses on physical fitness, mental well-being, and cultural enrichment to help these young people meet the minimum school attendance requirement of three days a week.

As part of the reward for their dedication, the boys have been given the opportunity to visit the Chiefs' Captain's Run at FMG Stadium Waikato today. The experience includes a tour of the facilities and watching a two-hour training session of the Chiefs’ rugby team. Tomorrow on Friday they’ll return to watch the game.

Rongo has witnessed a significant transformation in the boys since he began mentoring them.

“When I first met these young men, they had their heads down. They weren’t looking you in the eye, they weren’t speaking. I made it my mission to lift their heads up, give them back that brightness in their eyes. Now, they’re laughing, joking, and talking openly with me.”

The program not only helps students stay engaged with school but is also strengthening their fitness while nurturing a sense of cultural identity.

Every Tuesday, Rongo leads the group through intense gym sessions aimed at building physical strength and mental resilience.

Thursdays are reserved for community service, where the boys volunteer at Kirikiriroa Marae, and Fridays are dedicated to carving, a cultural practice that reinforces their whakapapa and values.

“Their journey began with sanding their patu, an action that allowed them to connect with and infuse their mauri into their mahi,” says Wimanurangi Brown, a carving Kaiako.

“Some of the boys had prior experience with carving, thanks to their fathers or grandfathers being carvers. For these individuals, their connection to whakairo was deeper, and they expressed a strong desire to learn more and hone their skills.”

At the beginning of the programme, many of the boys were unsure of themselves.

“When first asked to share their pepehā, they showed little confidence in their identity or where they were from,” Wimanurangi shares. But as they learned about whakairo and whakapapa, the principles behind these practices helped them build a stronger connection to their cultural heritage.

At the end of each class, Wimanurangi asks the boys to share one thing they are grateful for and one thing they learned. This practice encourages self-reflection and deeper engagement with the lessons.

“It gives them the opportunity to recognise their growth, celebrate small victories, and strengthen their connection to the kaupapa and personal development,” he explains.

Rongo with business partner Thomas Collett, are both successful role models emphasising the importance of hard work and respect.

“Respect goes both ways. They understand that I’ll call them out when something’s wrong, but I also lead by example and give them the space to grow,” Rongo says.

“We’re creating a culture where they can stand up and be proud of who they are.”

Drawing on his experiences working with the Aboriginal community in Australia and his upbringing on a marae, Rongo believes this mentorship program can create lasting change.

“I’ve been doing this for years, and I know it works. It's time for me to take my experiences and knowledge to help our next generation. We’re already seeing positive results.”

The Te Kōhao Health mentorship program is more than just an educational initiative; it is a movement that is transforming the lives of rangatahi and creating a ripple effect in the community.

Through physical fitness, cultural enrichment, and community service, the program empowers young people to unlock their true potential and succeed in ways they never imagined.

