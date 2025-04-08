Parkinson’s New Zealand Is Raising Awareness This World Parkinson’s Day By Joining The Global Spark The Night Campaign

This World Parkinson’s Day on April 11th cities and towns in Aotearoa and worldwide will illuminate landmarks in blue to raise awareness of the 13,000 New Zealanders and 11.8 million people worldwide who are living with Parkinson’s.

Spark the Night, inspired by PD Avengers in the USA, is a global campaign with the goal to increase awareness, stand in solidarity and bring hope to all people who are affected by Parkinson’s. This Friday, Aotearoa will join 500+ landmarks in over 200 cities around the world including One World Trade Center, Mole Antonelliana, Anfield Liverpool FC Stadium and Niagara Falls to increase awareness of the fastest growing neurological condition in the world.

Andrew Bell, Chief Executive of Parkinson’s New Zealand, the only national charitable trust in Aotearoa which provides information, education and support to people affected by Parkinson’s says with no cure in sight Parkinson’s is rapidly becoming a growing health challenge both here in Aotearoa and overseas.

“We must make sure people living with Parkinson’s have access to Parkinson’s specific care, information and support wherever they live in Aotearoa. With significantly more people expected to be diagnosed with Parkinson’s in the coming years, awareness and support for people living with this life-long condition is vital.

“Spark the Night will raise much needed awareness of Parkinson’s in our communities and show solidarity for all who are affected by this condition.”

Parkinson’s New Zealand is grateful to the many regions and councils across Aotearoa which are lighting their landmarks in blue in recognition of people affected by Parkinson’s including:

• Wellington Michael Fowler Centre

• Wellington Cable Car

• Tauranga City Centrelights, Wharf Street Lights, Tunks Reserve, Masonic Park, Beacon Wharf, Waterfront Playground and Park North.

• Gisborne Town Clock

• New Plymouth Clock Tower

• Palmerston North Clock Tower

• Whanganui City Council

• Ashburton Town Clock Tower

• Christchurch City Council

• Otago Toitu Early Settlers Museum

• Otago Railway Station Clock

• Dunedin’s Anglican Cathedral

• Central Otago District Council’s Cromwell Sign

• Oamaru Opera House

Head to www.parkinsons.org.nz to learn more about Spark the Night and Parkinson’s New Zealand.

About Parkinson’s

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world.

Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological condition that occurs when insufficient quantities of the chemical dopamine are produced by the brain.

It’s estimated that 13,000 New Zealanders have Parkinson’s with expected growth to double in the coming years.

The average age of diagnosis is 59, but many New Zealanders are diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s in their thirties and forties.

Common Parkinson’s symptoms are tremor, stiffness and rigidity, slowness of movement, anxiety, depression, speech and sleep issues, and constipation.

Parkinson’s New Zealand offers home visits, phone and video call support, support groups, advocacy, whānau meetings, exercise classes, referrals to health professionals, seminars, conferences, newsletters, webinars, and social activities.

