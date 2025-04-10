South Island Patient Emails Are Not Spam - Health New Zealand

Health New Zealand is significantly improving the way it communicates with South Island patients by introducing an email-based system to send appointment letters.

However, to ensure patients receive these communications, they're being asked to not automatically consider them spam but follow the verification process outlined below instead.

"From Monday 14 April, patients who have previously provided Health NZ with an email address will receive an email prompting them to visit a secure website to validate their email address," says Kirsty Martin, Health NZ Regional Group Manager - Integration & Delivery, Te Waipounamu Data & Digital. "Once they have validated their email address, they will receive their future appointment letters by email.”

Responding to the email is a simple verification process will enable Health NZ to send information about appointments and other important health information by secure email.

There will be some appointment information that will continue to be sent via post when email is not appropriate. For example, when a patient is asked to return information to Health NZ that is relevant to their appointment.

“Currently, 1.2 million appointment letters are posted annually in the South Island, yet it’s not the most efficient way for patients to receive information promptly or securely," she says.

"As well as added security, patients will receive their appointment details faster, it supports environmental sustainability and, depending on the uptake, reduces the cost associated with traditional postal services."

The system will be rolled out across the South Island, including Canterbury, Nelson Marlborough, South Canterbury, and Southern to ensure a widespread positive impact. It will be rolled out to the West Coast in mid-2025.

What patients need to do when they receive an email:

From 14 April check your email inbox (and your Junk/Spam folders) for a verification email from email.verification@tewaipounamu.healthnz.govt.nz

Click on the link in the email to confirm your email address and to consent to receiving health information electronically. Once verified, you will start receiving appointment letters via email.

This service is optional, and patients who prefer traditional mail will continue to receive appointment letters via post.

If you would like to receive your correspondence by email but we don’t have your email address on file, please let us know the next time you visit. Our reception or booking teams will be happy to update your contact details.

For more information, patients can visit the Patient email verification page on our website.

