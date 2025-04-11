ProCare And Unitec Recognise Top Pacific Nurses

ProCare in partnership with Unitec, is pleased to announce the winners of the Top Pacific Nurse award for the 2024 academic year - Katerina Alapae and Seluvaia Havea.

The winners were presented their awards at the Pacific Graduation Dinner on Thursday 3 April, where graduates who had completed the Pacific Nursing programme were recognised.

This is the third year the ProCare Top Pacific Nurse Award has been presented. It recognises high-achieving Pacific nursing students and aims to encourage interest in primary care nursing and support for the wider community.

Viv Pole, Head of Pacific Health at ProCare says: “This is a fantastic award and a testament of ProCare’s support for our Pacific nurses, with one of our strategic goals being to improve the Pacific health workforce. We are excited to once again support this partnership with Unitec to recognise their talented Pacific students.

“Our ProCare GP network supports a Pacific population of around 90,000 people. As they step into their careers, these graduates join a growing workforce of skilled Pacific healthcare professionals, ensuring culturally responsive care for their communities,” concludes Pole.

Bindi Norwell, ProCare Group CEO says: “We’re delighted to recognise the achievements of these Pacific Nurse graduates. Their hard work, dedication, and talent has not gone unnoticed, and we are thrilled to celebrate with them. No doubt this award will be the first of many, and we look forward to following their careers and future endeavours to benefit our Pacific communities and Aotearoa.”

To read more about each of the winners, check out their profiles on the ProCare website.

About ProCare

ProCare is a leading healthcare provider that aims to deliver the most progressive, pro-active and equitable health and wellbeing services in Aotearoa. We do this through our clinical support services, mental health and wellness services, virtual/tele health, mobile health, smoking cessation and by taking a population health and equity approach to our mahi. As New Zealand’s largest Primary Health Organisation, we represent a network of general practice teams and healthcare professionals who provide care to nearly 700,000 patients across Auckland. These practices serve the largest Pacific and South Asian populations enrolled in general practice and the largest Māori population in Tāmaki Makaurau. For more information go to www.procare.co.nz

