Oceania Opens New Dementia Care Centre At Meadowbank Village

Oceania has officially opened its new premium dementia care centre at Meadowbank Village in central Auckland.

The purpose-built centre — named the Ōrākei Building — delivers secure, specialist dementia care within a homelike, supportive environment, enabling residents to remain in the village as their needs change.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday 4 June to mark the occasion, attended by The Deputy Mayor of Auckland, Desley Simpson, along with prospective residents, their families, and Oceania staff.

The new centre completes Meadowbank Village’s care offering, which now spans independent living, rest home, hospital, and specialist dementia care services. Today, Meadowbank is a fully integrated master planned community featuring 193 apartments, 104 care suites and 40 dementia care suites to meet evolving resident needs.

Suzanne Dvorak, Oceania’s Chief Executive Officer, said this integrated care approach supports certainty and comfort throughout each resident’s care journey.

“At Oceania, we’re committed to advancing aged care through more personalised, connected support. The new Ōrākei Building at Meadowbank Village enables residents to access seamless, high-quality care that promotes wellbeing, dignity, and a strong sense of connection throughout every stage of life.”

Designed around a resident-centred care model, the Ōrākei Building features shared kitchens, living spaces, a secure garden, and light-filled communal areas that focus on comfort and sustainability.

The centre has 21 rest home level dementia care suites and 19 hospital level dementia care suites. All suites have been designed to support privacy and promote the independence of residents.

Dementia-friendly design features include calming colour palettes, intuitive layouts, and clear signage to ease navigation and support daily routines.

Oceania’s Director of Clinical and Care Services, Shirley Ross, said the centre raises the standard for specialist dementia care in New Zealand.

“The Ōrākei Building at Meadowbank Village brings together clinical excellence, thoughtful design, and Oceania’s deep commitment to helping people live with purpose, dignity, and connection at every stage of life,” she said.

“Our integrated, holistic model of care is grounded in truly knowing each resident — their needs, relationships, and what gives them meaning. It’s about creating an environment where people with dementia are supported to live well, with autonomy and respect.”

Multi-skilled caregivers will work consistently within each household to foster a sense of safety and belonging.

Residents will benefit from a flexible daily rhythm with activities aligned to Te Whare Tapa Whā, supporting wellbeing across physical, emotional, social, and spiritual dimensions.

