New Breast Screening Campaign Launched To Empower Pacific Women

BreastScreen Aotearoa has launched a bold new campaign, Vaine Toa, to uplift, inform, and empower Pacific women across Aotearoa New Zealand to prioritise their health and take up free breast screening.

BSA Vaine Toa Campaign actors with local breast screening champion (Photo/Supplied)

The campaign launch event took place on Monday 19 May with a special cinematic screening at Riccarton Hoyts in Christchurch, hosted by BSA lead provider ScreenSouth. The event featured the debut of the Vaine Toa campaign ads, followed by the acclaimed film Tinā.

The cinema lights dimmed, the screen came to life – and with it, the voices of Pacific women calling each other to be brave, to be seen, and to be well.

Lisa Te Paiho, Programme Manager for BreastScreen Aotearoa, said the Vaine Toa campaign is about more than just awareness—it’s about creating a shift.

“Screening saves lives. When cancer is found early, treatment can be simpler, and you can carry on with your life and with your aiga. This campaign is about starting the talanoa – opening up the conversation around breast screening. We want women to see that this is something they can fit into their busy lives. Anyone can do it. We encourage them to do it for themselves, for their families, and for their communities.”

Among those invited to the Christchurch launch were un-screened and under-screened women from the community – many attending a breast screening-focused event for the first time. One such guest, Cook Islander Marcia West-Tetevano, shared her deeply personal reason for being there:

“I felt like a Vaine Toa being invited, and for our future generation as well – I want to represent, I want to be strong. Breast Screening is something that I haven't done myself, but it's something that my own mother died of so it really made me want to come here. I have a screening booked in! I'm proud to be going and doing it next week.”

She said the only thing to fear is fear itself. “We are all Vaine Toa. Let's stand up and represent and do right for our next generation.”

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer for women in Aotearoa, with approximately 3,500 women diagnosed each year. Early detection through regular mammograms is critical – women diagnosed through screening are around 34% less likely to die from breast cancer than those diagnosed outside of the programme.

Despite the life-saving benefits, Pacific screening rates remain below the national average. As of April 2025, the national screening target for eligible women stands at 70 per cent, but for Pacific women, coverage is only 68 per cent nationally, and even lower in some regions. BSA ScreenSouth’s general manager Louise McCathry said Pacific women’s screening rates in her region are sitting even lower at 62-64%. Pacific women are not only more likely to get breast cancer, but also more likely to die from it.

Dr Tua Lealaiauloto Taueetia-Sua, a leading voice in Pacific women’s health and chair of the BSA Pacific Campaign and Resources Advisory Group, said the Vaine Toa campaign reflects the strength of Pacific women.

“Too often, women put everything else first—family, work – and by the time they think of screening, there’s no time left.”

She said women could also take a support person, such as a sister, daughter, or aunty, if that made them feel more at ease: “We have to be there for our grandchildren and our great grandchildren. If you're not well, you can’t be there for your family, so you’ve got to look after yourself first.”

The campaign was launched with inspiring voices from the community, including local BSA Waitaha/Canterbury champion and breast cancer survivor Maria Eileen Lemalie: “Be brave and courageous. We now have Pacific faces leading these campaigns. It is a culturally safe space. We owe it to our families and to the migrant dream to thrive, to be healthy, and to challenge the statistics.”

BSA Vaine Toa campaign actor Siobhan Hope shared a personal call-to-action: “Don’t leave it. Get your breast screening when you’re eligible. And if you notice any changes in your breasts, see your GP and get them checked. It could save your life.”

Co-star Katerina Fatupaito added: “Just do it. There is no reason to be shy or whakama anymore because there are beautiful clinics and people there that are willing to help.”

BreastScreen Aotearoa offers free mammograms every two years to women aged 45 to 69 with no symptoms of breast cancer. A mammogram can detect changes inside the breast before they can be felt – making early detection possible, and treatment more effective.

Vaine Toa! Are you due for your breast screening? If you are aged 45-69, call 0800 270 200 to enrol and book your free appointment today. Visit TimeToBreastScreen.nz for more information.

