Prevent You And Your Loved Ones Getting Life-Threatening Listeriosis

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) wants people to take some practical steps to avoid a rare and life-threatening but preventable foodborne illness.

“While rare, every year people die from listeriosis - a disease caused by the bacterium Listeria - and the effects are tragic for their families,” says NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“Listeriosis can be prevented and there are simple steps people can take at home to avoid getting sick. We are working to help some of those most at risk - pregnant and older people - better understand the risks of listeriosis and what to do to decrease them.”

Listeriosis is a result of eating or drinking food that has high levels of Listeria, a bacterium which is widespread in the environment. Listeria is invisible, has no odour and, unlike most bacteria, can grow when food is refrigerated.

Listeriosis is rare in New Zealand and cases are usually not connected, whereas cases recorded in other countries are predominantly due to outbreaks.

In New Zealand, there were seven deaths in 2023, with 40 people hospitalised in the past year.

“Infections in healthy adults are unlikely to be severe, but listeriosis during pregnancy can cause miscarriage, premature labour, stillbirth, or disease in the newborn baby,” says Mr Arbuckle.

“As you age - and particularly over 65 - your immune system gets weaker. This means foods you safely ate in the past may no longer be safe for you to eat.

“Some people may not be aware of this. So, we’re highlighting higher-risk foods while sharing some food-safety advice on how to make them safe to eat.”

Higher-risk foods include:

ready-to-eat meat products, like deli meats and pâtés

smoked seafood (especially cold smoked fish)

soft cheeses (like brie and camembert)

uncooked paneer cheese

unpasteurised dairy products (like raw milk and cheese)

soft serve ice-cream

leafy greens and bagged salad (like mesclun and spinach)

uncooked sprouts (like alfalfa and mung beans) and enoki mushrooms

uncooked frozen vegetables

some refrigerated foods with a long shelf life

pre-prepared sandwiches and salads.

To lower the risk of getting listeriosis, you can:

choose safer foods

cook food thoroughly

only eat fruit and vegetables that have been washed and dried thoroughly

only eat food that was recently prepared

refrigerate leftovers quickly

preheat food to steaming hot (more than 70°C) before eating

avoid eating leftovers that won’t be reheated

wash and dry your hands thoroughly and follow good food hygiene practices.

“Saturday 7 June was World Food Safety Day, and this year’s theme is Science in Action. Good science remains the foundation for our food safety system,” says Mr Arbuckle.

“All of our food safety advice is backed by evidence from scientific research. It helps us with the range of work we do from understanding the prevalence of different foodborne illnesses, to ensuring we are giving consumers the most effective and accurate advice possible.

“Science also informs our regulations around food businesses managing food safety risks. NZFS requires food businesses to manage Listeria in the processing environment and have measures in place to eliminate its presence in products.

“If something goes wrong, we support businesses with their consumer-level food recalls. Last year there were three consumer recalls due to the possible presence of Listeria.

“But there’s also something you can do to protect yourself and others. If you make or buy food for vulnerable people, or are perhaps vulnerable yourself, sign up to our food recall alerts.

“And look out for our campaign so you can share it with people who may not know the life-threatening risks of listeriosis.”

