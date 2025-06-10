Opportunities Identified To Strengthen Equitable Access To Midwifery Continuity Of Care

A new analysis commissioned by Health NZ | Te Whatu Ora, Analysis of claims under the Primary Maternity Services Notice, reinforces the vital role of the midwifery lead maternity carer (LMC) model of care in delivering quality maternity care. The report recognises that continuity of care is the standard that all pregnant women, gender diverse people and their whānau should be able to access and shows that three quarters of women receive care from an LMC across the full course of pregnancy, labour, and the postnatal period. The findings provide strong evidence for Health NZ to invest in strengthening and supporting the LMC model to ensure equitable access for whānau who don’t currently receive full continuity of care.

The analysis of 2022 maternity care data shows that 91.5% of women registered with an LMC in pregnancy and over 95% of LMCs are midwives. This highlights LMC midwives’ commitment to meet communities’ needs despite a 40% workforce shortage at that time. However, the data also highlights inequity of access to midwifery care, driven by significant workforce shortages in Auckland, Counties Manukau, and Hutt Valley. These shortages disproportionately affect Māori, Pacific, Indian, and MELAA families.

The College has long been calling for targeted investment to expand access to midwifery continuity of care and to establish navigational support to register with a midwife in pregnancy. This report provides clear data supporting that call — especially in regions facing chronic midwife shortages and among communities that lack equitable access to care.

“The Kahu Taurima policy work being undertaken by Health NZ offers a critical opportunity to reimagine maternity funding and workforce strategies,” says Alison Eddy, CE of the College of Midwives. “We have strong evidence and a dedicated midwifery workforce. Now is the time to back our maternity system with the investment it needs to deliver equitable access to continuity of care for all.”

Additional information

Analysis of Claims under the Primary Maternity Services Notice

1. What is this report about?

The report analyses payment data under the Primary Maternity Services Notice to understand how maternity care was accessed and provided in 2022. It focuses particularly on continuity of care provided by Lead Maternity Carers (LMCs), most of whom are midwives.

2. Why was 2022 such a significant year for midwifery?

In 2022, midwifery was the most acutely understaffed health profession in Aotearoa, with a documented workforce shortage of around 40%. Despite this, the majority of women still received continuous care from midwives—an achievement that deserves recognition.

3. What positive findings are highlighted in the report?

• 95.2% of LMCs were midwives.

• 91.5% of pregnant women were registered with an LMC.

• 74% received full continuity of care from a single midwife across antenatal, birth, and postnatal care.

• 89% of clients who registered with an LMC midwife received all care modules.

• 93.3% of women received labour care from a midwife they had met during pregnancy.

These figures are especially impressive given the workforce strain at the time.

4. Does the report show problems with access to care?

Yes, but the issue is more nuanced than the framing suggests. About 8.2% of birthing women in 2022 didn’t access an LMC during pregnancy. This access issue was not related to rurality, but was strongly linked to ethnicity and concentrated in a few districts: Auckland, Counties Manukau, Hutt Valley, and Marlborough. The report is not able to clarify the reasons people did not receive LMC midwifery care.

5. Is continuity of care still the standard in NZ?

Yes. Despite significant system pressure, three out of four women received complete care from a single LMC midwife. Even where more than one midwife was involved, most women still received all modules of care (antenatal, birth, postnatal), showing the commitment of midwives to providing wraparound support.

6. What does the report say about postnatal care models?

The report found that 10% of midwives claimed only for postnatal care, mostly in Auckland and Hutt Valley. This indicates that 90% of midwives continued to offer care across the full maternity spectrum. While some practice models split care stages, continuity remains a key feature of most midwifery practice.

7. Were there any issues with the report’s data or analysis?

Yes. The analysis combines data from two different sources, one of which (MAT) appears to cover only five months and ends in December. This could skew results, especially as women due over the Christmas period may be less likely to have access to full continuity. Some statistical methods and definitions (e.g. what constitutes a change of LMC) are also unclear, which may impact interpretation.

8. What are the areas for improvement?

The report reveals:

• Ethnic inequities in access to LMC continuity of care.

• Regional variations, particularly in urban centres under workforce strain.

• Opportunities to improve postnatal continuity and reduce care fragmentation.

These findings point to the need for targeted, equity-focused investment to ensure improved access to the optimal model of care.

9. What does the College of Midwives recommend?

We are calling for:

• Sustainable investment in the midwifery workforce to ensure consistent coverage and continuity.

• Targeted support in high-need areas to address inequity in access.

• Funded navigational support for whānau needing to access maternity care

• Funding and policy reform to protect and strengthen continuity of care models.

• Recognition of the resilience and professionalism of midwives, who continue to deliver high-quality care even under pressure.

