Customs Street Dentist Highlights Innovations In Dental Care In Auckland CBD

Auckland, New Zealand – Customs Street Dentist, located in the heart of Auckland’s CBD, is drawing attention to advancements in both cosmetic and preventative dental care, reflecting a growing demand for modern, patient-focused services in the city centre.

The clinic offers active aligns in Auckland, a clear aligner system designed as an alternative to traditional metal braces. QD Active Aligners are suitable for mild to moderate smile improvements and are nearly invisible when worn. These aligners are removable, facilitating oral hygiene routines such as brushing and flossing. According to Customs Street Dentist, the aligners are tailored to each individual’s dental needs, with treatment plans developed in consultation with dental professionals. Pricing for the aligner service is structured based on the complexity of each case, with fees ranging from $4,995 to $5,995.

Alongside orthodontic solutions, Customs Street Dentist also provides professional hygiene care. Their dental hygienist in Auckland CBD addresses the accumulation of plaque and calculus, which can lead to oral health concerns such as gum inflammation and potential tooth loss. The practice utilises advanced airflow technology, combining warmed water and fine powder, for thorough but gentle cleaning of teeth and gums. This approach aims to support patients in maintaining long-term oral health and preventing disease progression.

Customs Street Dentist is situated at 5 Customs Street East, within the Dilworth Building at the intersection of Customs and Queen Streets. The clinic’s services reflect a broader trend in urban dental practices, where technology and personalised care are increasingly integrated into everyday treatment. Patients seeking contemporary orthodontic or hygiene solutions in Auckland’s central business district can access a range of options designed to meet both cosmetic and health-related dental needs.

