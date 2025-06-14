Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
HMAC Welcomes Government Health Changes

Saturday, 14 June 2025, 3:09 pm
Press Release: HMAC

The Hauora Māori Advisory Committee (HMAC) welcomes the Government’s decision to elevate its role to directly advise Health New Zealand and the Minister of Health on Māori health matters.

Chair Parekawhia McLean said the change allows the committee to provide both Minister and Health New Zealand strong and clear advice on Māori health priorities and support to improve Māori health outcomes.

“The Minister has made it clear that the committee’s role is to be directly focused on improving Māori health. We accept the challenge.

“The evidence is irrefutable that Māori health needs are huge. It is clear improving Māori health is good for the whole country,” she said.

HMAC is also looking forward to working with the Iwi Māori Partnership Boards to support the critical role they play in local health planning and advocating for quality health services and improved outcomes.

© Scoop Media

