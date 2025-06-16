HRT Patches Decision Important For Rural Women

Pharmac’s decision to fund both Estradiol TDP Mylan and Estradot hormone replacement (HRT) patches is an important outcome for rural women, says Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ).

“This is a meaningful decision for women, including many in rural areas, concerned about losing access to the menopause treatment that works best for them,” says National President Sandra Matthews.

“Every woman’s experience of menopause is different. The initial decision to fund only one brand of patches left many women feeling unsupported and ignored. It is encouraging to see Pharmac listening to public feedback and responding with a more inclusive approach that restores choice to women managing menopause.”

It is slightly disappointing, however that due to ongoing supply constraints, Pharmac has not been able to extend dispensing quantities beyond monthly scripts.

“For rural women living far from pharmacies, accessing the patches they need monthly places a frequent burden on their time and travel,” says Matthews.

“We encourage Pharmac to keep working with suppliers to address these issues and improve equity of access for those in more remote parts of the country.”

