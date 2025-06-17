TELUS Mental Health Index: Significant Savings Gaps And Gender Disparities Challenge The Wellbeing Of NZ’s Workforce

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - Today, TELUS Health released its TELUS Mental Health Index (“the Index”), revealing significant savings gaps and gender disparities across New Zealand’s workforce that impact overall wellbeing. The report also shows that two in five workers have no emergency savings, while parents express mounting concerns about their children’s mental health. Regional disparities further underscore the need for tailored wellbeing support.

“The current economic climate coupled with a labour shortage and mental health challenges is putting immense pressure on our workforce,” said Julie Cressey, General Manager New Zealand, TELUS Health. “With financial concerns topping the list of personal stress for over half of working people in New Zealand, we’re witnessing a significant ripple effect across communities and workplaces. Women and individuals in regions like Waikato and Northland are bearing the brunt of this economic uncertainty, underscoring the critical need for tailored mental health support - a one-size-fits-all approach simply won’t suffice in addressing these complex, localised challenges.”

Positive work environments significantly impact employee mental health and wellbeing. TELUS Health data highlights this connection: workers in family-friendly workplaces – currently 56 per cent of organisations – report mental health scores of 62.8, more than two points above the national average of 60.6. The effect is even more pronounced among working parents, with those feeling supported by colleagues scoring 64.5. These findings underscore the crucial role workplace culture plays in mental wellbeing. While a supportive environment is foundational, structured wellbeing programmes remain essential to meeting the diverse needs of all employees and ensuring no one is overlooked.

The TELUS Mental Health Index also found:

Thirty-one per cent of workers say their mental health negatively affects their productivity, with 40 per cent feeling overwhelmed.

Financial concerns are the primary source of personal stress for more than half (54 per cent) of employees.

Mental health risk affects 37 per cent of workers, with anxiety having the worst Mental Health Index sub-score at 53.4.

Parents show significant concern for children’s mental health, with scores 7 points below national average.

Thirty-five per cent of parents experience guilt over limited family time.

High workload ranks as a top workplace stressor for 31 per cent of employees.

Women’s mental health scores (58.9) trail behind men’s (62.4).

Family-friendly workplaces show mental health scores 2.2 points above average.

“In an era where financial insecurity and mental health disparities remain prevalent, employers who champion family-friendly workplaces and prioritise employee wellbeing cultivate more engaged teams and drive positive mental health and wellbeing outcomes,” said Paula Allen, Global Leader, Research & Client Insights, TELUS Health. “Implementing wellbeing strategies that make workers feel supported and cared for is not only beneficial for employees, but crucial for sustaining organisational vitality, fostering a healthy company culture and ultimately driving business success.”

In the second quarter of 2025, the mental health scores of workers in various regions were:

New Zealand: 60.6

Australia: 63.0

Singapore: 62.9

United Kingdom: 64.7

South Korea: 56.1

Canada: 63.1

United States: 69.9

Europe: 62.4

The Waikato region reported the lowest mental health score (58.0), with Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay leading the highest scores in the country (63.2). Northland showed the most improvement, with a 4.7-point increase since January (60.4) and workers on the South Island reported higher mental health scores overall (61.9).

The TELUS Mental Health Index is based on a response scoring system that then turns individual responses into point values. Higher point values are associated with better mental health and less mental health risk. Scores between 0 to 49 correspond with distress levels, scores between 50 to 79 correspond with strain levels and scores between 80 to 100 correspond with optimal levels of mental health.

This TELUS Mental Health Index includes additional findings related to key psycho-social risks in the workplace, and mental health scores related to industry and other demographics. Read the full New Zealand TELUS Mental Health Index here.

As the parent company of TELUS Health, TELUS is committed to supporting the wellbeing of its own team members and their families through a flexible, comprehensive strategy. This approach is powered by the same innovative TELUS Health solutions trusted by Fortune 500 companies and has demonstrated real-world impact, with TELUS achieving a more than 20 per cent reduction in mental health disability claims among its own team members.

Organisations can assess their current mental health strategy and get recommendations through TELUS Health’s free online assessment tool.

About the TELUS Mental Health Index

The research report is conducted globally to examine the mental health of employed people in New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Europe. The data for the TELUS Health Mental Health Index was collected through an online survey from March 14 and March 27, 2025, with 1,000 respondents. All respondents reside in New Zealand and were employed within the last six months. The data has been statistically weighted to ensure the regional and gender composition of the sample reflects this population.

About TELUS Health

TELUS Health is on a mission to become the most trusted wellbeing company in the world by enhancing the overall efficiency of healthcare and championing workplace wellbeing. By integrating advanced healthcare technology with comprehensive employee support services, TELUS Health provides a holistic approach to primary and preventive health and wellbeing enhancing more than 150 million lives across more than 200 countries and territories. Our innovative digital health platforms, including electronic medical records (EMRs) and virtual care solutions, empower healthcare professionals, employers and governments to deliver personalized care efficiently. Our employee wellbeing programs empower individuals by offering extensive support through Employee and Family Assistance Programs (EFAPs), mental health resources, financial counselling and workplace wellness initiatives. At TELUS Health, we are committed to revolutionizing healthcare to ensure people receive the support they need and employees thrive both personally and professionally. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

