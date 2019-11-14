Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Facebook removed millions of Chch mosque shooting posts

Thursday, 14 November 2019, 12:05 pm
Article: RNZ

Facebook reports removing millions of Christchurch mosque shooting posts

Facebook has taken down millions of images and articles worldwide depicting the Christchurch terror attacks, which killed 51 people.

Photo: Unsplash / Kon Karampelas

The company has been under pressure to remove objectionable material since the shooter livestreamed the 15 March massacre.

The social media company's fourth community Standards Enforcement Report details the number of times it removed content violating its policies.

The company's vice president of integrity, Guy Rosen, said between 15 March and 30 September it took down 4.5 million Christchurch attack content, and 97 percent of these were removed before being reported.

Mr Rosen said some of the content that was taken down would not ordinarily violate their policies, such as news media publishing stills of the attack.

Mr Rosen said Facebook decided to remove all content globally out of respect for the victims of the tragedy.

Internet New Zealand engagement director Andrew Cushen told Morning Report that the large figure showed the scale and challenges the social networking site has had to deal with.

"They had to make some pretty extreme decisions about limiting news reporting and other uses of the platform" - Andrew Cushen, Internet New Zealand engagement director duration 3:29
from Morning Report

Click a link to play audio (or right-click to download) in either
MP3 format or in OGG format.

"These stats show how Facebook has learned and adapted and responded to that challenge to minimise that harm of sharing this content around the world."

He said the fact they had extended those policies to news outlets' content showed they had to make some pretty extreme decisions.

"That for me raises an interesting set of questions about how you support an organisation like Facebook to make decisions like that, and how rules like that should be applied around the world to make sure we are doing the right thing and minimising harm, and learning from an attack like this in the best way possible."

In May, Facebook signed up to the Christchurch Call in Paris, co-chaired by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron.

It later announced changes including limiting who could use Facebook Live, and ensuring anyone in New Zealand who looked at extremist content on the site would in the future be directed to websites helping people to leave hate groups.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Julie Webb-Pullman: Jacinda, THAT Tweet, And Gaza

The MFAT tweet condemning rocket fire from Gaza while failing to condemn the Israeli extrajudicial assassinations and civilian killings that generated Islamic Jihad’s rocket-fire in defensive response, reveals the hypocrisy at the heart of New Zealand’s so-called “even-handed” foreign policy and practice towards Palestine. More>>

Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons

Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>

ALSO:

Peace Plan: Ten Ways To Tackle Online Hate

A Helen Clark Foundation project to reduce online harm will be presented today in competition at the Paris Peace Forum... 'The Christchurch Principles' is the only Australasian initiative out of the 120 international projects chosen to be highlighted at the forum. More>>

ALSO:

Good Death: A Historical Perspective On Euthanasia

Some critics of the bill present religious and moral objections against euthanasia, while proponents have focused on the trauma and pain of terminally ill patients and their families. All these arguments have a long history. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 