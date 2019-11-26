Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Waitākere kauri dieback: repeat bushwalker to be prosecuted

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 5:34 pm
Article: RNZ

Waitākere ranges kauri dieback: repeat bushwalker to be prosecuted

Auckland Council is taking its first prosecution against a member of the public for walking on tracks in the Waitākere Ranges that are closed to prevent the spread of kauri dieback disease.

tall kauri trees with bare dead branches

Dying kauri trees that are infected with kauri dieback. Photo: RNZ / Alison Ballance

The bushwalker is facing three charges after entering a closed track in the ranges west of Auckland three times over the past five months.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said the prosecution was regrettable, but to be caught three times "just shows the sense of entitlement and total ignorance of the impact that that individual may have on spreading kauri dieback which is threatening to wipe out our iconic tree species".

He said the council was sending a message by taking the prosecution.

"Most people, they understand absolutely. We get complaints - 'Why are you closing the tracks?'. Well, we're not doing it for fun. We're doing it for a vital reason which is to protect the kauri tree and to stop the spread of this disease which will wipe it out.

"A sense of entitlement and total ignorance" - Auckland Mayor Phil Goff duration 6:38
from Morning Report

Click a link to play audio (or right-click to download) in either
MP3 format or in OGG format.

"But some people just don't hear or just don't accept the message and the last resort is what we're doing here, taking a prosecution order and that may subject the individual of a fine up to $20,000, that's up to the court of course to impose what they think is appropriate."

Often, it was local people breaking the rules of the bylaw in the ranges - a key step in the halting of kauri dieback.

The major vector of the disease being spread was human beings, Mr Goff said.

If breaking the rules continued, the council would step up prosecutions, he said.

"Our obligation as a council ... is to our generations and future generations. And I want my kids and my grandkids to be able to walk those paths to see those kauri trees and not have that forest ... subject to the massive destruction that is going to take place."

There would be a zero tolerance approach from now on, he said.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Julie Webb-Pullman: Jacinda, THAT Tweet, And Gaza

The MFAT tweet condemning rocket fire from Gaza while failing to condemn the Israeli extrajudicial assassinations and civilian killings that generated Islamic Jihad’s rocket-fire in defensive response, reveals the hypocrisy at the heart of New Zealand’s so-called “even-handed” foreign policy and practice towards Palestine. More>>

Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons

Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>

ALSO:

Peace Plan: Ten Ways To Tackle Online Hate

A Helen Clark Foundation project to reduce online harm will be presented today in competition at the Paris Peace Forum... 'The Christchurch Principles' is the only Australasian initiative out of the 120 international projects chosen to be highlighted at the forum. More>>

ALSO:

Good Death: A Historical Perspective On Euthanasia

Some critics of the bill present religious and moral objections against euthanasia, while proponents have focused on the trauma and pain of terminally ill patients and their families. All these arguments have a long history. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 