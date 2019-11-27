Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Northland power outage affects tens of thousands

Wednesday, 27 November 2019, 11:51 am
Article: RNZ

Northland power outage affects tens of thousands of customers

Power has been cut to almost 90,000 customers across Northland and north of Breams Bay this morning, power companies say.

The extent of the Northland power outage. Photo: Supplied / Top Energy

Northpower said most of the 60,000 properties it supplies - about 48,000 - were affected, and Top Energy in the Far North said 32,000 of its customers were without power.

Transpower said one high-voltage circuit into Northland was down for maintenance when the other tripped about 9.30am.

It said it was not known what caused the circuit to trip.

Homes would be without electricity for at least two hours, it said.

RNZ's radio transmitters from Whangarei north are also without power.

Refining New Zealand said it had also been affected by the outage.

In a statement, it said: "The plant has been safely shut down with no injuries and no identified damage to processing units, and with safety critical systems being maintained by emergency back up power.

"During these processes flaring will occur as a mechanism to vent refining gasses safely as the processing units are depressurised."

Northpower said crews were working hard to reconnect people, with priority to Whangarei hospital and emergency services.

The Whangarei District Council said it was not clear when power would be restored so was urging people to conserve water and avoid flushing toilets.

The council's water supply and sewer systems require power.

Traffic lights are also out in the region.

The council's infrastructure general manager Simon Weston said the less stress placed on those systems, the easier recovery would be when power is restored.

the top of a rural wooden power pole with power lines

Power is out for Dargaville, Maungatapere, Poroti, all of Whangarei, as well as all areas North to Hukerenui including, East Coast between Whangarei Heads to Bland Bay. Photo: RNZ / Claire Eastham-Farrelly

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On China’s Bad Week

Even before the local body election results came in from Hong Kong, China had been having a p.r. nightmare this week. First, the ICIJ released a trove of leaked cables about the mass concentration camp system that China has built to control and to “re-educate” over a million people from its Uighur minority... More>>

Julie Webb-Pullman: Jacinda, THAT Tweet, And Gaza

The MFAT tweet condemning rocket fire from Gaza while failing to condemn the Israeli extrajudicial assassinations and civilian killings that generated Islamic Jihad’s rocket-fire in defensive response, reveals the hypocrisy at the heart of New Zealand’s so-called “even-handed” foreign policy and practice towards Palestine. More>>

Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons

Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>

ALSO:

Peace Plan: Ten Ways To Tackle Online Hate

A Helen Clark Foundation project to reduce online harm will be presented today in competition at the Paris Peace Forum... 'The Christchurch Principles' is the only Australasian initiative out of the 120 international projects chosen to be highlighted at the forum. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 