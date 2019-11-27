Top Scoops

Comanchero case: Lawyer pleads guilty to money laundering

Wednesday, 27 November 2019, 12:53 pm
Article: RNZ

Anneke Smith, RNZ court reporter

An Auckland lawyer swept up in April's Comanchero gang raids has lost name suppression.

a carved and painted NZ coat of arms in a court room

Photo: RNZ / Patrice Allen

Andrew Simpson can now be named for the first time after admitting money laundering for the motorcycle gang.

He was one of half a dozen people charged after the police sting that targeted the Comanchero organised crime group in April.

Police seized nearly $4 million in assets - including expensive cars and motorcycles - in raids at seven Auckland properties.

Simpson pleaded guilty to 13 money laundering charges before Justice Moore in the High Court at Auckland this morning.

He stood solemnly in the dock as each of the charges, dating between February 2018 and March 2019, were read to him.

Justice Moore granted him bail but warned the man a sentence of home detention was "far from assured" considering the seriousness of his offending.

Tyson Daniels also pleaded guilty to nine money laundering charges and participating in an organised criminal group.

Both men will be sentenced in February while a number of others charged after the raids will go to trial in September 2020.

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

