Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Source of Northland power outage remains mystery

Thursday, 28 November 2019, 11:25 am
Article: RNZ

Transpower is still looking for the fault in its circuit that caused yesterday's three-hour blackout across Northland.

an electric transmission tower

Transpower engineers will inspect electricity towers today. Photo: Skitterphoto on Pexels

A high-voltage circuit breaker tripped yesterday morning, leaving nearly 90,000 properties without power until midday.

Its chief executive Alison Andrew told Morning Report the company engineers had completed a flyover without identifying an obvious problem, and would be carrying out more investigations today.

"We've done the obvious checks, we've had a helicopter fly the circuit under question looking for signs of what may have caused the trip. Today we're going to be sending people up the towers to do some further inspections."

Ms Andrew said there were two circuits that supplied power to Northland, and one tripped while the other was undergoing maintenance yesterday.

The outage affected water supply, sewer systems and traffic lights. The Marsden Point Oil Refinery also had to completely power down for safety reasons.

She confirmed the failure was the third one this year in Northland, but said they were unrelated incidents. In May, Crews carrying out maintenance work tripped circuits bringing power supply down for two hours. In February a scrub fire under the power lines saw services shut down for an hour while fire crews worked nearby.

She said the cost of investing in more infrastructure to add more security to services in Northland were not considered to be justified.

"There's always ways you can increase the reliability of power but if we were to provide more contingency to the region it would require more lines and towers and that would come at a cost to the community. Certainly the costs of running another circuit to Northland is very expensive and we do normally already have two circuits running into Northland," she said.

"If we were to provide more contingency to the region it would require more lines and towers and that would come at a cost to the community." - Transpower chief executive Alison Andrew duration 4:41
from Morning Report

Click a link to play audio (or right-click to download) in either
MP3 format or in OGG format.

No more investment needs to be made infrastructure.

certainly the costs of running another circuit to Northland is very expensive and we do normally already have two circuits running into Northland."

Any questions of compensation would need to be taken up with their retailer, she said.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On China’s Bad Week

Even before the local body election results came in from Hong Kong, China had been having a p.r. nightmare this week. First, the ICIJ released a trove of leaked cables about the mass concentration camp system that China has built to control and to “re-educate” over a million people from its Uighur minority... More>>

Julie Webb-Pullman: Jacinda, THAT Tweet, And Gaza

The MFAT tweet condemning rocket fire from Gaza while failing to condemn the Israeli extrajudicial assassinations and civilian killings that generated Islamic Jihad’s rocket-fire in defensive response, reveals the hypocrisy at the heart of New Zealand’s so-called “even-handed” foreign policy and practice towards Palestine. More>>

Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons

Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>

ALSO:

Peace Plan: Ten Ways To Tackle Online Hate

A Helen Clark Foundation project to reduce online harm will be presented today in competition at the Paris Peace Forum... 'The Christchurch Principles' is the only Australasian initiative out of the 120 international projects chosen to be highlighted at the forum. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 