Young Labour summer camp assaulter discharged

Thursday, 28 November 2019, 11:31 am
Article: RNZ

Young Labour summer camp assaulter discharged without conviction

A man who assaulted two teenage boys at a Young Labour summer camp has been discharged without conviction.

a man sitting in court, wearing a suit, with the face blurred

Photo: RNZ / Claire Eastham-Farrelly

Judge Russell Collins refused to grant the 21-year-old permanent name suppression, but his identity will remain a secret for now as his lawyer Emma Priest indicated she would appeal the decision.

The man put his hand down two boys' pants and grabbed their genitals during a party at the camp near Waihi in February last year.

The man stood trial at Auckland District Court in September after pleading not guilty to five charges of indecent assault in relation to four teenagers - two boys and two girls.

In a surprise move, he pleaded guilty to two amended summary charges of common assault in relation to the two boys on the third day of his trial.

The three other charges were dropped or dismissed.

At sentencing, Judge Collins said the gravity of offending was low and what he did was not for any sexual gratification.

He said the behavior was born out of drunken stupidity.

Judge Collins discharged him without conviction.

RNZ

