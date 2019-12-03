Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Farmers miss lambing deadline as slip repair begins

Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 10:31 am
Article: Aaron van Delden - Local Democracy Reporter

Repairs to Waikura Road are due to begin this week.

The road has been closed to heavy vehicles since a slip in August, leaving Waikura Valley farmers unable to ship livestock to the works – and without income – during one of their most lucrative seasons of the year.

vechiles going up the one lane dirt road repair

Waikura Road has been closed to heavy vehicles since a slip in August. PHOTO: Aaron van Delden / LDR

With repairs to take three weeks, Waitangihia Station farmer Jodi Brosnahan said she and husband Sean would miss the deadline for shipping out about 800 lambs ahead of Christmas, when lamb commands a premium.

That wasn’t ideal, she said, but farmers were a resilient bunch.

Gisborne District Council communications adviser Fraser Hopkins says more than 10,000 litres of water has drained from the slip site since it was drilled into last week.

A drilling rig was brought to the site – about four hours’ drive north of Gisborne – a few days after farmers called a meeting with the council when they heard the road may remain closed to heavy vehicles for a further three months.

Given the quantity of water draining from the site, the road’s weight limit had been further restricted, from 6 to 3.5 tonnes, until the land settled down.

At its peak, more than 1000l of water per day was drained from the site. That was down to about 800l by Wednesday.

Mr Hopkins said an update to valley residents would be provided on Monday regarding how road access would be managed while works were undertaken.

It would be a “bench and fill” repair, with a bench carved out below the road to provide a more stable base for fill.

The three-week time frame was dependent on fine weather and no further site movement.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Local Democracy Reporting

LDR

Content from the Local Democracy Reporting (LDR) service is published by Scoop as a registered New Zealand Media Outlet LDR Partner.

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Analysis: Dotcom Appeal For Surveillance Data Dismissed

Kim Dotcom’s Appeal against the decision allowing the GSCB to withold information as to communications illegally intercepted by them has been dismissed by the Court of Appeal of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On China’s Bad Week

Even before the local body election results came in from Hong Kong, China had been having a p.r. nightmare this week. First, the ICIJ released a trove of leaked cables about the mass concentration camp system that China has built to control and to “re-educate” over a million people from its Uighur minority... More>>

Julie Webb-Pullman: Jacinda, THAT Tweet, And Gaza

The MFAT tweet condemning rocket fire from Gaza while failing to condemn the Israeli extrajudicial assassinations and civilian killings that generated Islamic Jihad’s rocket-fire in defensive response, reveals the hypocrisy at the heart of New Zealand’s so-called “even-handed” foreign policy and practice towards Palestine. More>>

Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons

Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 