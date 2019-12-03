Top Scoops

NZ Cricket lodge complaint with police over Archer abuse

Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 5:27 pm
Article: RNZ

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has lodged a complaint with police over the reported racial abuse directed at Jofra Archer during the first Test between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval last week.

Following last week's match, Archer took to Twitter with claims he was racially abused whilst walking off the field after losing his wicket.

NZC launched its own investigation into the claims, but it has been unable to identify the person responsible.

However, after studying CCTV footage, listening to audio and interviewing bystanders, NZC believes there's enough evidence to justify the complaint.

NZC chief executive David White condemned the actions at the time and says if police are successful in identifying the person, NZC will seek to trespass the offender from all international venues for a lengthy period.

"What happened to Jofra was reprehensible and has led to a general upscaling of security around the area of racial abuse at all our international venues," he said.

"Should the person responsible ever reoffend, we believe we have enough information to link him to the Bay Oval incident."

