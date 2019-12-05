The Tree of Life





Revelations 22:2

“...On each side of the river stood the tree of life, bearing twelve crops of fruit, yielding its fruit every month. And the leaves of the tree were for the healing of the nations.”

Advocates of hemp claim that it can be used in 50,000 different products, from clothing to food to toiletries.

Until the nineteenth century, hemp was used in 90% of ships' canvas sails, rigging, and nets (and thus it was a required crop in the American colonies). Today, hemp fibre is being used as a replacement for fiberglass in automotive components and made into cloth for window dressings, shower curtains, and upholstery.

Other products made from hemp fiber include:

Insulation, particleboard, fiberboard, rope, twine, yarn, newsprint, cardboard, paper, horse stable bedding, and compost.

Hemp bedding has been found superior to straw and other materials for horse stalls in reducing the smell of ammonia.

Hemp seed is used to make methanol and heating oil, salad oil, pharmaceuticals, soaps, paint, and ink.

