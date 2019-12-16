Scoop Coverage: Whakaari/White Island Eruption

Press releases, updates and reaction to the deadly volcanic eruption of Whakaari/White Island on 9 December 2019.
16/12/2019:
A Minute’s Silence For Whakaari White Island
Victims
A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...
The minute’s silence will be
exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9
December. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>
15/12/2019:
- NZ Police - Name release - Work continues to enable recovery - Sixteenth fatality - Name Release - Update 3 - Update 2 - Update - Whakaari / White Island – return onto island - Fifteenth fatality following eruption
- National Emergency Management Agency - Volcanic eruption at Whakaari / White Island
14/12/2019:
- NZ Police - Name release – Whakaari / White Island volcanic eruption - Dive squad continue to search waters off Whakaari - Whakaari / White Island operation continues today - UPDATE: Identification process for Whakaari / White Island
- Bay of Plenty Emergency Management - Seamless support for affected families goal of response
- Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa NZ - Presbyterian Church on the White Island tragedy
- Tom Peters - Warnings about danger of White Island eruption were ignored
13/12/2019: Six Deceased Recovered In
Operation On Whakaari/White Island
The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) recovered today the bodies of six people who tragically died in Monday’s eruption on Whakaari/White Island and will support efforts to recover the bodies of two others in the hope there is resolution for those families...
“We cannot downplay the risk involved in this operation and I acknowledge the efforts of all those who placed themselves potentially in danger to achieve a result for the families and community. More>>
- RNZ - Live: Whakaari / White Island eruption - day 5
- NZ Police - Six bodies recovered from Whakaari / White Island - UPDATE 8 - UPDATE 7 - UPDATE 6 - UPDATE 5 - UPDATE 3 - UPDATE 2 - UPDATE - Whakaari / White Island body recovery
- GNS Science - Shallow magma driving volcanic activity at Whakaari
- Ngati Awa - PM pays tribute to Ngāti Awa
12/12/2019: Police Plan To Recover
Bodies
"I can now confirm that we are finalising a plan to recover the bodies from Whakaari / White Island tomorrow morning. Families will be briefed on the operation at 4.30pm and Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement will speak with media in Whakatane." More>>
- NZ Police - Two further fatalities - UPDATE: Whakaari / White Island volcanic eruption 11/12/19 morning - Whakaari / White Island identification and coronial process - Work continues to launch recovery efforts 11/12/19 - Sixth fatality following Whakaari / White Island eruption - Work continues on recovery - Work continues to enable recovery - Eight people unaccounted for
- GNS Science - Shallow magma driving volcanic activity at Whakaari - Image GNS Science maps show risk levels at White Island still high - Risk of Whakaari/White Island eruption remains high - Calculations show medium likelihood of Whakaari eruption
- WorkSafe NZ - WorkSafe investigating White Island work activity
- Te Runanga o Ngati Awa - Ngāti Awa Rāhui
PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island
At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.
To
those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we
share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and
in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who
were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve
with them... More>>
- Ministry For Culture And Heritage - Flag half-masting directive - Whakaari White Island eruption
Gordon
Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism
Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors - rather than safety factors - are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>
- RNZ - Live: Whakaari / White Island eruption Day 4 - Day 3 - Day 2 - Live Updates 9/12/19
- The Conversation - Why White Island erupted and why there was no warning - Why were tourists allowed on White Island?
- Science Media Centre - White Island eruption - Expert Reaction Update - White Island eruption - Expert Reaction
- Association of Salaried Medical Specialists - Whakaari tragedy: message of support from Australia
- NZ Police - Update: Eruption on White Island - recovery operation - Update: Eruption on White Island - five people dead - Update: Eruption on White Island - one fatality confirmed - Eruption on White Island - Avoid Whakatane Heads/Muriwai Drive
- Philips Search and Rescue Trust - Helicopter Trust commits all resources to White Island
- St John - Eruption response update
- Civil Defence - National warning -a moderate volcanic eruption at White Island
- GNS Science - Whakaari/White Island eruption - Update #1
- Hamilton City Council - Hamilton ready to help
- NZ Red Cross - Red Cross activates Family Links website following Eruption
- Funeral Directors Assn of NZ - Whakaari/White Island Eruption
- White Island Tours - Whakaari/White Island Emergency
- NZ Cruise Association - Statement on White Island eruption
- Muslim Association - Whakaari / White Island Eruption
- Islamic Women's Council - Condolences to Victims of Whakaari/White Island Eruption
- International Muslim Association of NZ - A Tragedy of White Island Eruption
- NZ Catholic Bishops - NZ Catholic Bishops statement on Whakaari / White Island
- Binoy Kampmark - Lethal Visits: Volcano Tourism and the White Island Eruption
- The Scoop Team - PM's Post-Cab 9/12/19: And Then A Volcano
9/12/2019: Eruption At Whakaari / White
Island - RNZ Live Blog
An eruption has occured on Whakaari / White Island in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, sending a huge plume of smoke and ash into the sky.More>>
Police
Update
While it was initially believed there were approximately 100 people on or near the island at the time of the eruption, we now believe there were fewer than 50.
Some of those people have been transported to shore,
however a number believed to be on the island are currently
unaccounted for. Of those transported to shore, at least one
has been critically injured. More>>
- Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management - National warning -a moderate volcanic eruption at White Island
- NZ Police - Avoid Whakatane Heads/Muriwai Drive