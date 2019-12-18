Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

The Detail: Where in the world is our defence force?

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 9:55 am
Article: RNZ

From The Detail, 5:00 am today

On patrol in North East Bamiyan with Kiwi Team One Photo: NZ Defence Force

It’s almost the time of year when many of us have the chance to spend quality time with family.

Listen duration 20:11

Click a link to play audio (or right-click to download) in either
MP3 format or in OGG format.

But for the roughly 250 New Zealand Defence Force personnel deployed overseas, the holidays will be a far-from-home affair.   

The overseas deployments vary hugely – from keeping supplies topped up at Scott Base in Antarctica, to assisting United Nations operations in South Korea. There are the well-known missions you hear about in the news – Iraq and Afghanistan, for example – and the long-standing peacekeeping missions, like those in Israel. There’s even one person stationed as a liaison in Florida, USA.

Who goes, and for how long, depends on the specifics of what’s required for the mission, says Rear Admiral James Gilmour, the NZDF Commander Headquarters Joint Forces.

“Typically, the missions in Iraq or Israel are six-month missions – so from the time you leave New Zealand, besides probably getting a break in the middle, you’ll be away from your family for about six months.”

Where people go is either decided by the government and facilitated by the Defence Force, or the military can advise the government on what it thinks it should do.

“We’ll get directed to design what kind of support we could provide, work up options. It’ll then get approved and we’ll deploy,” says Gilmour.

The RNZN dive team assist the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force by conducting unexploded ordinance clearance along the shores of the island of Kohingo. Photo: NZ Defence Force

“Alternatively, one of our outputs to Government is advice,” he says.

“So we’ll work up a series of ‘can-we’ options – basically, can the Defence Force do a certain range of things?”

Once they’ve worked out the ‘can-we’, the Ministry of Defence and Defence Force work together on the ‘should-we’.

“And the ‘will-we’ decision is for Cabinet and Government. Then ultimately, once it’s designed, the requirements around the mission are established and we prepare our forces and integrate them and deploy them.”

People like Lt Col Tim Woodman, senior national officer and chief plans officer for the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO), based in Sharm el Sheikh in the Sinai Peninsula.   

Woodman arrived in May to begin a year-long deployment.

“I’m the senior national officer of a small Kiwi detachment. We have 31 personnel here at the moment,” he says.

New Zealand has been part of the MFO since 1982, and currently leads the deployment. New Zealand’s contingent works alongside a dozen other countries to enforce the peace treaty brokered between Israel and Egypt.

Photo: Supplied / NZDF

“My team is split up into a training team, so they’re responsible for ensuring that the training of the whole military force of observers is current and up to date. Anything from practising our shooting skills, to reacting to situations. That team’s broken into two parts, one is military skills, and the second… is driving instructions. Because the roads here aren’t like they are in New Zealand.”

Woodman says a small group from his team are involved in running the camps day to day – one in the North, and South Camp.

The camps are described by Woodman as ‘comfortable and functional’ but nearing the end of their lives.

“It has everything you want here. We’re right on the sea front; we have our own private beach which you don’t get on many operations.”

His family is in Palmerston North, and his wife is also in the Defence Force. He says the distance is tough.

“I think it’s more taxing for my wife than it is for me. It’s just the absence. Things we usually do as a team at home, she’s now having to do by herself.

“It’s just being away from home.”

Jim Gilmour says the reaction of locals to the New Zealand Defence Force’s presence overseas varies depending on the specifics of the mission they’re there on.

But he says New Zealand’s military has a good reputation amongst locals, in the places they serve.

“It’s so important, when trying to collectively engineer a better situation for those we seek to help, to have those we’re helping feel like they’re part of a partnership rather than some kind of gradient where they’re being lectured to.”

Made possible by the RNZ/NZ on Air Innovation Fund
Photo: RNZ

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Analysis: Dotcom Appeal For Surveillance Data Dismissed

Kim Dotcom’s Appeal against the decision allowing the GSCB to withold information as to communications illegally intercepted by them has been dismissed by the Court of Appeal of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On China’s Bad Week

Even before the local body election results came in from Hong Kong, China had been having a p.r. nightmare this week. First, the ICIJ released a trove of leaked cables about the mass concentration camp system that China has built to control and to “re-educate” over a million people from its Uighur minority... More>>

Julie Webb-Pullman: Jacinda, THAT Tweet, And Gaza

The MFAT tweet condemning rocket fire from Gaza while failing to condemn the Israeli extrajudicial assassinations and civilian killings that generated Islamic Jihad’s rocket-fire in defensive response, reveals the hypocrisy at the heart of New Zealand’s so-called “even-handed” foreign policy and practice towards Palestine. More>>

Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons

Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 