Bridges rules out working with NZ First to form a government

Sunday, 2 February 2020, 2:11 pm
Article: RNZ

Simon Bridges rules out working with New Zealand First to form a government


Craig McCulloch, deputy political editor

National Party leader Simon Bridges has ruled out working with New Zealand First in any potential government after this year's election.

Bridges made the announcement on the opening day of the party's caucus retreat in Havelock North on Sunday.

In a statement provided to media, Bridges said he did not trust New Zealand First and the public could not either.

"I don't believe we can work with NZ First and have a constructive trusting relationship.

"When National was negotiating in good faith with NZ First after the last election, its leader was suing key National MPs and staff."

Bridges said, with today's announcement, voters had a clear choice and certainty about what they would get at the ballot box.

"A vote for NZ First is a vote for Labour and the Greens," Bridges said.

"A vote for National will mean more money in your pocket, more transport infrastructure and safety for your family. We will get things done."

Bridges also indicated that National would again be open to working with the ACT Party, saying they had previously shared a "constructive working relationship".

Arriving at the venue, National deputy Paula Bennett earlier told reporters she did not trust the Deputy Prime Minister given the legal action.

"I find it really hard [to trust him], actually."

Asked to describe Peters in one word, Northcote MP Dan Bidois said "gone".


COMMENT


 

